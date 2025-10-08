Politics pam bondi senate hearing sheldon whitehouse

Pam Bondi threw a next-level hissy fit during her senate hearing but her schoolyard insults instead of answers only prompted more questions about Trump

Saul Hutson. Updated October 8th, 2025

Pam Bondi had quite the momentous senate hearing. The attorney general was roasted over and over again during her Senate Judiciary Hearing and she had all the answers. Or at least, she had a bunch of contentious non-answers, denials, and deflections.

Here she is arguing with Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse. Whitehouse’s offense? Asking a Yes or No question about whether or not Bondi knows about FBI photos featuring President Donald Trump with half-naked young women.

Seems like an easy question to answer. But Whitehouse never gets one. Instead, he is insulted and attacked and the subject is changed. This is Deflection 101, with a little sprinkle of plausible deniability thrown in for seasoning.

The replies were not afraid to call it what it was.

