The National Trust’s ‘Crisp Map’ of Britain is provoking some salty reactions – 17 tasty takes

It’s fair to say that we’re a nation of crisp lovers here in Britain.

We collectively get through more than 6 billion bags of crisps every year, and when we take into account that there are on average 20 individual crisps in a 25g packet that makes a total of 120 billion crisps.

So it’s not a surprise that people get so passionate about their salty potato snacks, as you can see by the replies to this Tweet by Celia Richardson, Director of Communications at the National Trust. She shared a map from the National Trust book of Utterly British Maps, showing the preferred flavour of crisp for various regions of Britain.

National Trust crisp map of Britain. Maybe this is why there are a lot of geordies in London. Some of us couldn’t stay in a cheese & onion stronghold. pic.twitter.com/jeomhnkPhO — Celia Richardson (@CeliaRichards0n) October 4, 2025

And a quick zoom in…

It caused quite the stir…

1.

A plain crisp in this house.

My granny insisted that flavoured crisps were the 'gateway to popery' — Sunday Sport (@thesundaysport) October 4, 2025

2.

As a crisp connoisseur, I thought cheese and onion would easily come out tops. The best cheese crisps in the UK? Either XL or Tato. pic.twitter.com/i26m5T1Ukd — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) October 4, 2025

3.

Nobody can surely have “ready salted” as their favourite crisp flavour? They must all drive white cars, have white walls and listen to Jaime Cullum. — Peter Swann (@El_Vim_Fuego) October 4, 2025

4.

I'm glad to see the correct colours have been used in the graph. Cheese & Onion will never be blue. ✊ — Superbird5000 (@superbird5000) October 4, 2025

5.

The beauty of Northumberland has a direct negative correlation to their awful taste in crisps. Can’t have both I guess. Nature’s way of balancing things out. — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) October 4, 2025

6.

I've always been a Salt & Vinegar elitist. I will remain one. — Nora (@crystallinesins) October 4, 2025

7.

I cannot believe I live in a nondescript, tasteless, fence sitting ready salted area. I’ll miss the beautiful countryside, the marshes and wetlands, the coast and the levels. However, there are principles and lines in the sand. Anyone know any good removal firms? — david adams (@3daveadams) October 4, 2025

8.

Salt and vinegar is my least favourite and I live in the North West. — Laverdisti (@GraemeRobinson2) October 4, 2025

9.