Pam Bondi threatens to treat Antifa ‘just like drug cartels’ and it’s a chilling glimpse of how far the White House might go to silence its critics

Politics antifa cartels pam bondi

When Florida woman Pam Bondi gathered a summit to address how the Department of Justice intended to do its job moving forward, no one knew what to expect. Yet somehow, she still managed to shock her audience.

The U.S. Attorney General vowed to get aggressive with two issues that aren’t really plaguing America at all: “domestic terrorism” and “Antifa.” Yes, these are made up problems, but Bondi’s solution was terrifying.

BREAKING: In a shocking moment, AG Pam Bondi suggests that the DOJ will execute American citizens they deem as Antifa, “Just like we did with cartels, we’re going to take this same approach with antifa.” This attorney general is unhinged.pic.twitter.com/NPHyfubgzx — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) October 8, 2025

That is a barely veiled threat to essentially shoot first and ask questions later. The bigger issue is that the people she’s threatening don’t exist. Antifa is not an organization. It is a belief system that, ya know, fascism isn’t a good thing for this, or any other, country.

And here Bondi sits, saying that people with those beliefs will be gunned down like drug cartel members. Maga morons are masterminds at creating make believe enemies. Now they’re workshopping how to threaten these non-existent opponents.

The very real people of Twitter had thoughts.

1.

All the people who said we were overreacting in comparing this regime to Nazis can STFU forever. You’re under-reacting if you don’t see the similarities. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) October 8, 2025

2.

As much as I loathe it, the rightwing messaging machine is a sight to behold. They have, with astonishing discipline/effectiveness, conjured up an Antifa boogeyman out of nothing & are now talking of nothing else when I can’t remember them barely mentioning Antifa just months ago https://t.co/Vfuc9pC4yt — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 8, 2025

3.

Kristi Noem says Antifa is just as dangerous as MS-13, ISIS, Hezbollah, and Hamas, claiming “they have an agenda to destroy us.” pic.twitter.com/WnIhleRM7m — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) October 8, 2025

4.

So he is going to drone strike American citizens? https://t.co/pJPCAyCPpt — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 8, 2025

5.

Once again Antifa is not a party or group with membership cards. It simply means anyone who protests against fascism. — JaneAust100 (@aust1816) October 8, 2025

6.

ITS NOT AN ORGANIZATION. IN ANY WAY SHAPE OR FORM. So fucking dumb. https://t.co/Kx597axFAR — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) October 8, 2025

7.

The AG is a dangerous woman. She’s advocating for executing Americans who don’t follow/worship trump? AMERICA. FOR. THE. LOVE. OF. GOD. GET. YOUR. . TOGETHER. — Melissa Walker (@Walkerm211) October 9, 2025

8.