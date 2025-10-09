Politics antifa cartels pam bondi

Pam Bondi threatens to treat Antifa ‘just like drug cartels’ and it’s a chilling glimpse of how far the White House might go to silence its critics

Saul Hutson. Updated October 9th, 2025

When Florida woman Pam Bondi gathered a summit to address how the Department of Justice intended to do its job moving forward, no one knew what to expect. Yet somehow, she still managed to shock her audience.

The U.S. Attorney General vowed to get aggressive with two issues that aren’t really plaguing America at all: “domestic terrorism” and “Antifa.” Yes, these are made up problems, but Bondi’s solution was terrifying.

That is a barely veiled threat to essentially shoot first and ask questions later. The bigger issue is that the people she’s threatening don’t exist. Antifa is not an organization. It is a belief system that, ya know, fascism isn’t a good thing for this, or any other, country.

And here Bondi sits, saying that people with those beliefs will be gunned down like drug cartel members. Maga morons are masterminds at creating make believe enemies. Now they’re workshopping how to threaten these non-existent opponents.

The very real people of Twitter had thoughts.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2