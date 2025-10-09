Ricky Tomlinson’s roast of Geoffrey Hughes on ‘This is Your Life’ is exactly the slice of Scouse comedy genius you’d expect

Celebrity Liverpool tv

Geoffrey Hughes was a wonderfully funny, and sadly missed, comic actor.

From his Coronation Street days playing Eddie Yeats, his fantastic turn as Onslow in Keeping Up Appearances and his recurring role as Twiggy in The Royle Family, his inherent charm and superb comic timing always shone through. He also provided the voice of Paul McCartney in the 1968 Yellow Submarine animated film.

So it’s great to see this old clip from a 2001 episode of This is Your Life doing the rounds, in which Ricky Tomlinson (who of course played Royle Family patriarch Jim Royle) sends a marvellously funny, cheeky and rather lovely message to his mate.

Thanks to Angies Liverpool for sharing on Twitter.

Ricky Tomlinson sends a message to #Kirkdale lad, Geoffrey Hughes on This is Your Life (2001) pic.twitter.com/P1XU1kQwjS — Angies Liverpool (@angiesliverpool) October 7, 2025

That’s the way to do it!

