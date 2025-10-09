Entertainment clever adverts funny

Whoever came up with this Wisconsin library’s hilarious trust fall video, take the rest of the month off

Poke Reporter. Updated October 9th, 2025

A Wisconsin library has gone wildly viral after sharing a very funny publicity clip on Instagram. You should just watch it, because no description does it justice.

The New Berlin Library captioned the post ‘You can trust the Library to help you find what you need!’, presumably including an ambulance.

Their social media manager needs a raise, a holiday, and a medal from the president …although, perhaps they should wait for a better president for that last one.

Here are a few appreciative comments from Instagram users.

The lady behind the desk was an essential part of this video!
practicalpeculiarities

And like that….I’m following a library 2k miles away.
robkugler

How many times did I watch this? YES.
TheKatieHurston

On my way to check on Susan and also check out a book.
vanananessajay

Brb, on my way to New Berlin.
Manitowocminute

The video has been shared (at least) hundreds of times on most, if not all, other social media platforms, picking up a lot of love on the way – like these reactions from Twitter.

Of course, you can’t please everyone.

A librarian putting her finger to her lips and saying "shhhh"

Source New Berlin Public Library Image Screengrab