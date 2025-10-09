Whoever came up with this Wisconsin library’s hilarious trust fall video, take the rest of the month off

Entertainment clever adverts funny

A Wisconsin library has gone wildly viral after sharing a very funny publicity clip on Instagram. You should just watch it, because no description does it justice.

The New Berlin Library captioned the post ‘You can trust the Library to help you find what you need!’, presumably including an ambulance.

Their social media manager needs a raise, a holiday, and a medal from the president …although, perhaps they should wait for a better president for that last one.

Here are a few appreciative comments from Instagram users.

1.

The lady behind the desk was an essential part of this video!

practicalpeculiarities

2.

And like that….I’m following a library 2k miles away.

robkugler

3.

How many times did I watch this? YES.

TheKatieHurston

4.

On my way to check on Susan and also check out a book.

vanananessajay

5.

Brb, on my way to New Berlin.

Manitowocminute

The video has been shared (at least) hundreds of times on most, if not all, other social media platforms, picking up a lot of love on the way – like these reactions from Twitter.

6.

This is no shit a Superbowl caliber commercial. — SG (@cromulent_word) October 8, 2025

7.

I LAUGHED OUT LOUD AND I HAVE NEVER DONE THAT BEFORE, AND IM IN A FIGHT WITH MY BF, THANKS G! — AddictOfHorror (@Sweetviscera696) October 9, 2025

8.

This definitely won the advertisement of the day. — Alpha$teve (@alpha_thrax) October 9, 2025

9.

What a funny advert for a library pic.twitter.com/RoiZ1zYiGd — Phil Rostron ⚽️ (@bigphil321) October 9, 2025

10.

11.

This is the greatest piece of art I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/RB8D94O2Qe — Hannah Cassidy (@hannah_cassidy) October 9, 2025

Of course, you can’t please everyone.

I don't trust the New Berlin Public Library for anything now. — SoÐaPop (@ImpulsiveDoge) October 8, 2025

READ MORE

This church’s viral trust fall ad might just be the funniest thing you see today – and the oddest

Source New Berlin Public Library Image Screengrab