Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

1.

‘No scones are left in this van overnight.’ Trust is in our name and nature but even we have our limits @NationalTrust pic.twitter.com/oeKGYBJx1P — Celia Richardson (@CeliaRichards0n) October 8, 2025

2.

[At job interview] Interviewer: And so, what would you say is your greatest weakness? Me: Umm, probably a Sausage Egg McMuffin and a Hash Brown. — Ghostface Kryllah (@kryzazzy) October 6, 2025

3.

it's crazy how fast movies become dated. for instance, the 2021 movie "Don't Look Up" no longer makes sense, because if an American scientist discovered a planet-killing comet heading towards us today, their main response would be "oh thank fuck for that" — Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) October 9, 2025

4.

sick to death of paying through the nose for an Airbnb and still having to take home a suitcase of my own shit pic.twitter.com/QKSO3iZBr2 — BRYN_BORANGA (@BRYN_BORANGA) October 6, 2025

5.

My brain: Needs to use GPS when I’m driving to remember how to get to a place I’ve driven to multiple times before. Also my brain: Remembers every single lyric to the 1990 hit Ice Ice Baby when it comes on the radio while I’m driving to the place it can’t remember how to get to. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) October 8, 2025

6.

Amazing scenes here. A Ryanair plane got blown so far off course, it actually landed at the city it said it was flying to.#StormAmy pic.twitter.com/Nag8zqKYd4 — Stansaid Airport (@StansaidAirport) October 4, 2025

7.

I’m surprisingly adept at picking the checkout line where everyone acts like they’ve never done this before. — krista (@kristabellerina) October 8, 2025

8.

This celery traveled all the way from California to end up in the trash. It makes you think. — Avogadro’s House of Moles (@schumoo) October 8, 2025

9.

Just cleaned out my junk drawer if anyone needs a CD to reinstall Windows 95 — Chris White (@PISDI94_96) October 7, 2025

10.

Terrible idea. Absolutely ruined my jeans. pic.twitter.com/oLuma6IcVv — Martin Pilgrim (@MartinPilgrim1) October 3, 2025

11.

Stay safe out there folks, kids who used to eat Tide Pods are old enough to drive now — Shannon (@gardengirl125) October 8, 2025

12.