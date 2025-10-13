US comebacks France Influencers

A French patisserie owner in Arizona went the extra mile to respond to a ‘bullying’ influencer trying to get food for free and it’s simply delicious

John Plunkett. Updated October 13th, 2025

To the world of ‘influencers’ now – no, stick with us – and this particular influencer who got in touch with a patisserie in Arizona keen to write a positive review about them. Very keen, it turned out.

Except the owner wasn’t happy with the terms and conditions that were attached. So much so that they went and made a video all about it and it’s simply delicious.

Seriously through, any chance of a cheeky pain au raisin? No, of course not!

These people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2