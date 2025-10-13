A French patisserie owner in Arizona went the extra mile to respond to a ‘bullying’ influencer trying to get food for free and it’s simply delicious

US comebacks France Influencers

To the world of ‘influencers’ now – no, stick with us – and this particular influencer who got in touch with a patisserie in Arizona keen to write a positive review about them. Very keen, it turned out.

Except the owner wasn’t happy with the terms and conditions that were attached. So much so that they went and made a video all about it and it’s simply delicious.

French bakery owner in Arizona calls out influencer that tried to bully her …It’s disgusting how some of these food influencers operate The bakery owner video got over 3 million views pic.twitter.com/ApSLiRj3Hy — Make L.A. Great Again (@lalovestrump) October 11, 2025

Seriously through, any chance of a cheeky pain au raisin? No, of course not!

Wow .. her video now has over 5 million likes ! pic.twitter.com/vCNB3ZfxSx — Make L.A. Great Again (@lalovestrump) October 12, 2025

These people surely said it best.

So much heart and soul and shitbag “influencers” try to destroy it for clicks and cash. They make NOTHING!!! They contribute NOTHING! They only destroy what others build. — OutlierinLA (@OutlierinLA) October 11, 2025

1st mistake: trying to bully a French bakery owner.

French people (especially women) are not American. They don’t laugh and act like nothing happened to try and keep face when they’re wronged, they’ll go and put your nose in the fucking shit you tried to create. CHEH! — |:| Elwène (Anon) (@_Ellp_) October 12, 2025

The sense of entitlement some influencers have is off the scale! Well done to the owner for handling it so well. pic.twitter.com/A6EB7uY4y0 — Lorna_TVeditor (@Lorna_TVeditor) October 12, 2025

It’s funny though because if the service was rude or indifferent that would actually be an authentic French experience — Make L.A. Great Again (@lalovestrump) October 12, 2025

The woman who owns JL Patisserie is one of the hardest working people in the business. Also, her stuff is amazing. Some of the best pastries I’ve ever had. Truly delicious. Also has 3 locations on the Phoenix metro area. — MD Persons (@ToxinMortalis) October 12, 2025

