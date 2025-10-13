An American said Londoners were scared to take their phones out on the street and of all the A++ responses Hugh Grant said it best

Celebrity Americans Hugh Grant London

Time to go to the streets of London now, specifically the streets of London being pounded by this American visitor who was keen to share with his followers just how terrified Londoners are of street crime.

So much so that they are scared even to get their phones out while they are out and about for fear of it being immediately stolen by some bloke on a moped.

It’s got so bad, apparently, that they’re crying out for Trump to come sort it out.

Liberal man that voted for Biden and Kamala, says he’s now a Trump supporter after visiting London.. “The crime and immigration is out of control over here, nobody feels safe..” pic.twitter.com/Us0ALZoBtM — American AF (@iAnonPatriot) October 6, 2025

And while it prompted no end of totally on-point responses …

Honestly, this is just nonsense. London remains one of the safest large cities in the world. Sure, some opportunistic phone theft – but that's true in any big city. — Jemima Harrison (@JemimaHarrison) October 7, 2025

It’s nonsense though. This stuff is about Americans allowing themselves to feel better re what’s happened to their country. — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) October 7, 2025

this is totally made up.

people in UK think he is a buffoon. https://t.co/LLv4M19WUE pic.twitter.com/enUb3lLWCZ — Rocky ✳️⛰️ (@rockymotreas) October 6, 2025

I was just in London with our entire family. Never felt threatened at all. I was in zones 1 and 2. Where are you people seeing such terrible things? — Bo Bo Ji Jo (@FakeCynic) October 7, 2025

It's fashionable for right-wingers to come to London and then invent some tales of woe to impress their right-wing followers. I have been into central London over 1000 times over a quarter of a century and it's like theyre describing a different city — Tim (@world_of_pies) October 6, 2025

… no-one said it better than the great Hugh Grant.

I’m a Londoner. In fact that’s my area you’re walking around with your selfie stick. You’re fine. You’re safe. Try to stay calm. Go and have a pint. — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) October 10, 2025

See you there.

He’s right to be scared, that part of London is full of arsehole tourists walking around with camera-sticks talking abject bollocks! — Lord E (@Precinct13) October 10, 2025

Is he really safe? It’s London. Someone might royally take the piss out of him. — Cathy Beesley (@beesley_cathy) October 10, 2025

If you can bear to watch this crap long enough, you’ll see he claims an English stranger struck-up a conversation with him on the tube.

Spies never really understand our culture. — Snow (@Lookinupatstars) October 11, 2025

Nothing says crime epidemic more than a foreigner clutching his pearls walking around with his selfie stick without getting mugged… — we come in peace (@dare_andrew) October 11, 2025

He is right. Walking with a selfie stick leaves you at the very real risk of running into a lamp post, falling over a chiahuahua or getting run over by cyclist on the mean streets of London. — Chris (@imageplotter) October 11, 2025

And also this.

Have a pint in London, Hugh?! Are you trying to bankrupt the poor charlatan? — Jon Hopkins (@jonhopswan) October 10, 2025

READ MORE

The internet is doing the dance of joy at how this interviewer cut off a fuming JD Vance for refusing to answer his question – 17 very satisfied reactions

Source @HackedOffHugh