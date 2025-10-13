If there was a Nobel prize for closing an umbrella Donald Trump would have lost that too – 13 brolly good responses

US donald trump fail umbrella

That cognitive test that Donald Trump is constantly wanging on about clearly doesn’t involve a task involving closing an open umbrella.

Because if it did the American president – furious last week that he missed out on the Nobel peace prize – would fail. Bigly.

We say this after this clip of him boarding Air Force One carrying a brolly went viral because, well, best have a watch for yourself.

Trump gets some help closing his umbrella while boarding Air Force One pic.twitter.com/MriLf4TWka — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 12, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

1.

If Joe Biden could not close his umbrella there would have been roughly 1,000 think pieces in the newspapers of America questioning whether he was capable of discharging the duties of President of the United States. https://t.co/KVIbRqJnG3 — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) October 12, 2025

2.

In the umbrella V Trump saga, the umbrella is undefeated. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 12, 2025

3.

AN UMBRELLA MADE IN CHINA HAS DEFEATED OUR PRESIDENT. AMERICANS ARE IN SHOCK. (MANY ARE SCREAMING IN HORROR.) BUT I, GAVIN C. NEWSOM, CAN CLOSE MY OWN UMBRELLA. I ONCE CLOSED THREE UMBRELLAS SIMULTANEOUSLY. WHILE IT WAS STILL RAINING! CHOOSE STRENGTH. — GCN (“C” IS FOR CLOSER.) https://t.co/Ph4UPtXr89 — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) October 12, 2025

4.

He’s either too weak, too lazy or too stupid to know how to close an umbrella. pic.twitter.com/lRf6cdKhaD — Bluedog (@HereLiesBlueDog) October 12, 2025

5.

Beta Trump can’t close his own umbrella. Embarrassing day for our nation. pic.twitter.com/cIWGuvTFxu — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) October 12, 2025

6.