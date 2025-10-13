The Aussies booing the American national anthem at the wrestling in Perth was already good but the Maga fury it prompted was even better

Entertainment star spangled banner wrestling WWE

The wide world of wrestling is not necessarily the first place to go in search of dignity and respect. That being said, things certainly escalated quickly when singer Sophie Foster grabbed the mic to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at a WWE event in Perth. That’s Perth, Australia.

And it turned out the Aussies weren’t quite prepared for this to happen. Not prepared at all.

Heavy boos from the Australian crowd for the U.S. national anthem#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/TF5Kf1e0z3 — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) October 11, 2025

And it turned out the Magas were just as tolerant of this display of free speech as they are of any display of free speech with which they don’t wholeheartedly agree.

Well, they can boo all they want… doesn’t change the fact America is 100000% better than Australia hahaha — ColossalTrend (@colossaltrend) October 11, 2025

Morons boo the US while they’re at an American show from an American company cheering their American wrestlers. — OnlyBuyaTesla (@OnlyBuyATesla) October 11, 2025

Australia has no class — Dana #I’mTeamAEW (@KryceksAngel) October 11, 2025

But there were plenty more ready to point out why this shouldn’t be a surprise at all.

1.

Day 300 of Americans realizing that it isn’t normal around the world to play your anthem before every random sports event. Especially when you’re abroad https://t.co/LsocNg6b33 — Jona (@TakeshitaFan) October 11, 2025

2.

America has the worst case of Main Character Syndrome I’ve ever seen — The Architect (@AstonishingX_21) October 11, 2025

3.

Why would they need to sing the American national anthem in Australia? — coolwordjabroni (@coolwordjabroni) October 11, 2025

4.

Don’t blame them, USA is a shithole country with daily mass shootings — WrestleGooner (@backupaewgoon) October 11, 2025

5.

Why would they have that performed in a foreign country? That’s some MAGA shit. — OLD MAN IAN (@ianmsantos) October 11, 2025

6.

Why the fuck did WWE think this was a good idea? — SonicHeroXD | COMMS OPEN! (@SonicHeroXD) October 11, 2025

7.