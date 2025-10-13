‘What’s the strangest thing about America that Americans don’t even realize is weird?’ – 19 stunners that just don’t translate

Life America Ask Reddit non-americans

America the beautiful. It’s a strange place – especially if you don’t live there. That came to light early and often in the responses to this simple prompt from Redditor u/Wonderful-Economy762 –

Non-Americans who have visited the US: What’s the strangest thing about America that Americans don’t even realize is weird?

Culture shock is a real thing, people. Depending on where you’re from, you’ll either be nodding along or scratching your head. (Or maybe both, to be honest.)

1.

They say a pledge of allegiance to their flag in schools, which is super weird and culty.

theidiotroger

2.

The toilets are full of water and weirdly shaped.

LaPasseraScopaiola

3.

Fixed showerheads. Every hotel I’ve stayed in has had it. In Ireland, we have handheld showerheads. To be quite honest, not sure how you are to clean yourself with it fixed, as it is.

scottthegeek

4.

You are all sooooo loud!

elevatedmint

5.

No annual leave. How do you go a year with like five days off?

Educational-Angle717

6.

The imperial system. It’s useless and makes no sense.

Ambitious_Donkey4408

7.

High fructose corn syrup in all the things.

feel-the-avocado

8.

How insanely happy the serving staff are at restaurants and cafes. As an Aussie, I’m used to ‘I don’t give a fuck’ service. The difference is the tipping culture in the USA.

TheGoonk

9.

When we visited California two years ago, one thing that really surprised me was how a lot of simple grocery or pharmacy items like toothpaste, deodorant, or soap are locked behind glass. Where I’m from, those are the most basic everyday things you just pick up off the shelf without thinking. It felt strange needing to track down an employee just to get toothpaste.

loreto_cadorna

10.