That interviewer cutting off an irate JD Vance was already good but the fury of these raging Magas took it to a whole new level

As you will probably already know by now, ABC News presenter George Stephanopoulos was everyone’s hero this week after JD Vance repeatedly refused to answer his question so he just cut him off mid-sentence instead.

JD Vance repeatedly plays dumb when pressed by George Stephanopoulos on whether Tom Homan took a $50,000 bribe and if he thinks it is illegal. He had to stop the interview. This is embarrassing for the VP pic.twitter.com/6II9QPRQdd — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) October 12, 2025

Well, we say everyone’s hero but that’s not quite right, obviously, because Magas – well, Magas didn’t enjoy it one single bit.

BREAKING – Viewers are demanding an apology from George Stephanopoulos and ABC for cutting off Vice President JD Vance and going to commercial after Vance exposed him for lying about Tom Homan, saying, “Here’s, George, why fewer and fewer people watch your program.” pic.twitter.com/FH3es7IalV — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) October 12, 2025

And hard to believe we know, but their fury just made the whole thing even better.

Stephanopoulus is an evil little troll bitch. https://t.co/eWkqpM5vKQ — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) October 12, 2025

George Stephanopoulos simply does not get it. He no longer is a journalist and hasn’t been for some time. Sad state of affairs. Time to get this guy off the airways. https://t.co/oIUN2EfRfz — George Naspo (@georgenaspo) October 12, 2025

Such a BLACKENED HEART. You have an interview with the second most powerful person in the world and you spend it talking about absolutely nothing, only to try to confuse him. Then you end the discussion when he’s not playing your game. Our journalists need serious ego checks !!!! https://t.co/1A1tBNy24W — Seth Smith (@cseths14) October 14, 2025

ABC and George Stephanopoulos are done . An apology isn’t enough , they need to be cancelled . https://t.co/RwsYq47k41 — Rainey (@Rainey0223) October 12, 2025

ABC must apologize and bring back the VP for a re-do & allow him to speak. Who at ABC told Stephanopoulous to cut off Vance? Who? We need a name? Pic? https://t.co/1KjFTa1IUq — texaslatina (@Deborah87033331) October 14, 2025

George Stephanopoulos is and always has been a left-wing activist. He is not a journalist. He never has been. It is time for Republicans to stop giving people like this the time of day. Stop giving them access to you. https://t.co/7FGhGAbRSV — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 12, 2025

