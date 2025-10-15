Donald Trump had a full-on meltdown with ABC News for actually asking JD Vance a proper question and it’s a terrifying snapshot of American democracy right now

US abc news donald trump JD Vance

You will very probably already have seen the clip of ABC News presenter George Stephanopoulos interviewing JD Vance and trying in vain to get a proper answer to a proper question, eventually cutting the VP off mid-sentence because he really was getting nowhere.

But just in case you need a reminder …

George Stephanopoulos cuts off JD Vance mid sentence pic.twitter.com/NTSwuBR38w — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 12, 2025

… and we mention it again because it turns out Stephanopoulos can put his home on the market because he is living rent free in Donald Trump’s head.

So much so that this was the president’s reaction when one of his ABC colleagues tried to ask him a question. And as a snapshot of exactly how the White House is working right now – and the state of democracy in the US – it doesn’t get much better (worse) than this.

Trump: I don’t take question from ABC fake news after what you did with Stephanopoulos and the VP. pic.twitter.com/lKqAZXyFoJ — Acyn (@Acyn) October 14, 2025

Manages to be entirely predictable and yet totally depressing at the same time.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

BREAKING: Trump refuses to take questions from ABC News, saying it’s retribution for George Stephanopoulos’ interview with JD Vance. The Free Press is officially gone! pic.twitter.com/j2RFthcvQr — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 14, 2025

2.

What a bunch of fucking babies https://t.co/rniv2KItRv — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 14, 2025

3.

If Trump says he isn’t going to take questions from ABC, why wouldn’t everyone walk out in solidarity like the Pentagon press is doing? This is acceptable to the rest of you? You could be next. pic.twitter.com/jHm6j2iOJj — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 14, 2025

4.

LMAO JD Vance cried to grandpa about George Stephanopoulos being mean to him pic.twitter.com/sKzYdMqdUx https://t.co/pszNiRGLxm — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 14, 2025

5.

6.

7.

Trump has an epic meltdown and refuses to take a question from ABC reporter. “You’re ABC fake news. I don’t take question from ABC fake news after what you did with Stephanopoulos and the VP. Brian go ahead.” How is this guy a president? pic.twitter.com/JQk5zHvj1g — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) October 14, 2025

8.

Every day that Trump is in office, the moral and professional standards of the presidency go down hill. — Dianne Callahan (@DianneCallaha16) October 14, 2025

9.

POOR VANCE WET HIS PANTS. (SAD) AFTER ABC GAVE VANCE A BOO-BOO, PRESIDENT SNOWFLAKE DEFENDED VICE SNOWFLAKE. I’M DISGUSTED. (MANY SAY I’M “NAUSEOUS.”) AS AMERICA’S GOVERNOR, I WILL END SNOWFLAKISM. NO MORE CRYING IN THE GOVERNMENT. WE’RE AMERICA! NOT WAHHMERICA! ACT LIKE IT –GCN https://t.co/vMLfatJoBD — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) October 15, 2025

READ MORE

Trump has been wanging on about being ‘the greatest president’ again, and the eye rolls are visible from space

Source @Acyn