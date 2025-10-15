US abc news donald trump JD Vance

Donald Trump had a full-on meltdown with ABC News for actually asking JD Vance a proper question and it’s a terrifying snapshot of American democracy right now

John Plunkett. Updated October 15th, 2025

You will very probably already have seen the clip of ABC News presenter George Stephanopoulos interviewing JD Vance and trying in vain to get a proper answer to a proper question, eventually cutting the VP off mid-sentence because he really was getting nowhere.

But just in case you need a reminder …

… and we mention it again because it turns out Stephanopoulos can put his home on the market because he is living rent free in Donald Trump’s head.

So much so that this was the president’s reaction when one of his ABC colleagues tried to ask him a question. And as a snapshot of exactly how the White House is working right now – and the state of democracy in the US – it doesn’t get much better (worse) than this.

Manages to be entirely predictable and yet totally depressing at the same time.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

READ MORE

Trump has been wanging on about being ‘the greatest president’ again, and the eye rolls are visible from space

Source @Acyn