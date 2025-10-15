Donald Trump’s response to this woman reporter asking him a question is the grimmest of insights into the state of the White House right now

US donald trump white house

Very probably you’ve already got a good idea of what you think about Donald Trump. And very probably given the nature of politics not just in the US but around the world, there won’t be much you can see that will change that.

And yet this is still an especially grim snapshot of the American president after a woman reporter deigns to ask him a question in the White House.

What happens next, and the reaction of the people around him, makes you wonder just how we ended up here in 2025.

Trump ignores a question from a woman reporter but says, “I just like to watch her talk. Good job. Thank you darling.” pic.twitter.com/IHLTAiOe4F — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 14, 2025

The 1970s called, they want their idiot (president) back.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

this is gross https://t.co/8qnqFtElnZ — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) October 14, 2025

2.

No idea why every member of that press corp doesn’t all just leave en masse when he comes out with patronising, misogynistic shit like this. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) October 14, 2025

3.

Trump isn’t the only one in the government who finds this sort of sexism funny and amusing. https://t.co/62ajYkP2bH pic.twitter.com/8U7PX3NtLF — Kelsie Taggart (@kelsientaggart) October 14, 2025

4.

The biggest table of douche bags and they have so much power

It’s disgusting. These pussies can’t even answer simple questions — MitchL (@LecroneMitchel) October 14, 2025

5.

6.