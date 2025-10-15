Elon Musk enthusiastically shared a post claiming “these days ‘far-right’ simply means normal” – and it was a self-own visible from SpaceX
Elon Musk has been ramping up his divisive rhetoric yet again, with his feed becoming increasingly far-right. But, he professes, this label of ‘far-right’ is completely wrong. ‘Far-right’, these days, is just another way of saying ‘normal’. Apparently.
He reposted a tweet from Kobie Thatcher, an Australian self-confessed MAGA fan, with an enthusiastic ‘Yup’ of assent.
Here’s the tweet.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 5, 2025
He quickly followed it with another quote-tweet with a similar message from Peter Sweden. A Swedish journalist whose tweets have, to quote directly from Musk’s Grok AI, ‘questioned evolution, the moon landing, and promoted anti-LGBTQ views (e.g., suggesting capital punishment for homosexuality)‘.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 5, 2025
Well, that’s it settled. Seems like Musk is not right-wing at all, he’s just a supremely normal individual with common-sense views who frequently amplifies messages from well-known centrists such as Tommy Robinson.
Time to jump into the replies…
1.
‘Far-right’ is certainly a euphemism for something else but it’s definitely not for ‘normal’.
— Jon Stubbs (@JonathanStubbs0) October 5, 2025
2.
Is it normal to think all vaccines are bad and that climate science is a lie? I don't think so.
— Steve is not crazy. I promise you he's not! (@stevenrbrandt) October 5, 2025
3.
There is nothing normal about authoritarian fascism.
— Tom Santos (@tommysantos14) October 5, 2025
4.
For someone chasing stars, you sure love dividing the Earth.
— SuicideBlonde (@ChilloutVille) October 5, 2025
5.
I just can't keep up, Elon. You continue to change your position on party. Just a few months ago you were going to form a centrist party. Remember that? So what is it?
— Juju (@Jujubemad) October 5, 2025
6.
That’s true, masked police force breaking into people’s houses, taking children to detention camps is normal in your country today. Ten years ago, I would have said, that this could happen somewhere else, but never in US.
— Visa honkanen (@VisaHonkanen) October 5, 2025
7.
Hey Elon rebranding “far-right” as “normal” doesn’t erase the radicalism. Don’t gaslight us with label games.
— DN (@Yousavewithus) October 5, 2025
8.
Far-right isn't common sense, it's extremism.
— Lucifer (@LucifersTweetz) October 5, 2025
9.
Dream on Peter. “Climate change is a hoax” is not common sense. It is more like “hide your head in the sand” stupidity. Elon, are you serious?
— XappyGearhead (@sergeossorguine) October 5, 2025
10.
What Elon Musk calls far-left wouldn't have looked out of place in Margaret Thatcher's Cabinet. https://t.co/xOxPLBNdw2
— James Kelly (@JamesKelly) October 5, 2025
11.
Said every far-right tyrant ever. https://t.co/ZBKfQDiuvi
— The Art of Value (@theartofvalue) October 6, 2025
12.
If being normal means banning books, demonizing minorities, denying elections, and cheering on authoritarian leaders, you can keep it. That’s not normal, it’s regression.
— Jonathan Flood (@JonathanFlood14) October 5, 2025
13.
No it doesn’t. This platform normalizes right wing propagandists
— tom howard (@tomweedlaw) October 5, 2025
14.
Ultra-nationalism, authoritarianism white nationalism and exclusionary ethnic policy along with violence is not fucking normal!
— Chihiro Ogino (@ChihiroSpirits) October 5, 2025
15.
I disagree.
However I am happy to be called woke if it means I have progressive views based on learning and thinking for myself and having compassion and empathy for others.
— Scott Johnson (@ajaxcoriolis) October 5, 2025
16.
If ‘normal’ means hating facts, history, and empathy, then yeah, you’re painfully average.
— Rahul Mani (@1RahulMani) October 5, 2025
