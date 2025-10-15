Politics elon musk MAGA

Elon Musk enthusiastically shared a post claiming “these days ‘far-right’ simply means normal” – and it was a self-own visible from SpaceX

David Harris. Updated October 15th, 2025

Elon Musk has been ramping up his divisive rhetoric yet again, with his feed becoming increasingly far-right. But, he professes, this label of ‘far-right’ is completely wrong. ‘Far-right’, these days, is just another way of saying ‘normal’. Apparently.

He reposted a tweet from Kobie Thatcher, an Australian self-confessed MAGA fan, with an enthusiastic ‘Yup’ of assent.

Here’s the tweet.

He quickly followed it with another quote-tweet with a similar message from Peter Sweden. A Swedish journalist whose tweets have, to quote directly from Musk’s Grok AI, ‘questioned evolution, the moon landing, and promoted anti-LGBTQ views (e.g., suggesting capital punishment for homosexuality)‘.

Well, that’s it settled. Seems like Musk is not right-wing at all, he’s just a supremely normal individual with common-sense views who frequently amplifies messages from well-known centrists such as Tommy Robinson.

Time to jump into the replies…

