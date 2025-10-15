Someone asked people on Twitter to come up with some ‘made up American names’ – 22 star-spangled stunners

US funny names

There are a lot of American names that, if you see them written down you, just know that they’re from the USA. Just look at some of their golfers and you’ll see what we’re on about – you’re certainly not going to find people called Webb Simpson, Bubba Watson, Scottie Scheffler or Brandt Snedeker working at your local Greggs.

With this in mind, British comedian and podcaster Tom Nestor asked his followers to ‘make up some yank names’ and kicked off with his own wonderful suggestion.

Let’s make up some yank names, I’ll start Dwight Tedderson — Tom Nestor (@tomnestorcomic) October 2, 2025

The replies were as deliciously American as Mom’s apple pie…

Chip Ryder — Al Hodgetts (@al_hodgetts) October 3, 2025

Fox Turner — ANDO (@COMM_ANDO7) October 2, 2025

Brick Masters — Rab (@RabT_95) October 3, 2025

Harrington P Wandsworth IV — Dr HOX ENDUCTION HOUR (@hoxtonwanka) October 3, 2025

Chad Pounder — The Artist Formerly Known As Colin (@colinisnaughty) October 2, 2025

Tracker McGirt III — Alrightfans MBE (@alrightfans) October 2, 2025

Buck Sexton. — Mel ️ (@meljomur) October 3, 2025

Chock Debson — Sad Greg (@SadGreg25) October 3, 2025

Lawrence Eagleburger — Don Geddit (@I_Don_Geddit) October 2, 2025

