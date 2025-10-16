Entertainment LGBTQ+ reviews

This subtle shade may still be the best response to a bigoted review that an author could give

Poke Staff. Updated October 16th, 2025

It would be a weird old world if we all thought the same way or enjoyed the same things, so it’s understandable that some people might begin reading a book and decide it’s not for them.

What isn’t so understandable is when someone is enjoying a book, only to discard it when they realise it’s inclusive, then make a point of telling the author – which is what happened here.

The Family Upstairs is the first book I’ve ever read by you and I must say I found it interesting up to the point where you felt the need to interject homosexuality, at that point I threw the book away.

The author of The Family Upstairs, and 21 other novels, Lisa Jewell wasted no time in crafting the perfect response.

We can’t think of a single way to improve on that, and neither could these people.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To sum up …

If you want to find out how Lisa ‘interjects’ homosexuality into The Family Upstairs, or perhaps read her latest novel, None of This is True, you can find them wherever you usually buy your books, or follow the links from her Linktree page.

READ MORE

The LA Kings ice hockey club had a stone-cold takedown of a bible-quoting homophobe

Source Lisa Jewell Image Pixabay