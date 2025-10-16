This subtle shade may still be the best response to a bigoted review that an author could give

Entertainment LGBTQ+ reviews

It would be a weird old world if we all thought the same way or enjoyed the same things, so it’s understandable that some people might begin reading a book and decide it’s not for them.

What isn’t so understandable is when someone is enjoying a book, only to discard it when they realise it’s inclusive, then make a point of telling the author – which is what happened here.

The author of The Family Upstairs, and 21 other novels, Lisa Jewell wasted no time in crafting the perfect response.

Oh crikey, well, I think you should definitely avoid all my books in that case as I tend to write about all sorts of human beings, not just those that bigots will approve of. — Lisa Jewell (@lisajewelluk) September 28, 2024

We can’t think of a single way to improve on that, and neither could these people.

1.

2.

I think that tweet has just won X today. Well done @lisajewelluk — Small School Teacher‍♂️ (@SmallSchool_KS2) September 29, 2024

3.

Lisa really is the GOAT… Phenomenally done Mrs J!! https://t.co/5OhG21OFvp — G. D. Wright (@GDWrightWrites) September 29, 2024

4.

Authors should never reply to negative reviews, unless they are Lisa Jewell and this is the response — Jessica Bull (@NovelistJessica) September 29, 2024

5.

Note to self: buy Lisa Jewell books sharpish https://t.co/sgDetZkUSm — Christine (@clw9999) September 30, 2024

6.

I'd like to interject a thumbs up to Lisa at his point. — Steven Dunne – BLOOD SUMMER (@ReaperSteven) September 30, 2024

7.

Wow, It's one thing to have such hateful thoughts but to post them to the author is a disgrace. In your next book have a character named after this woman and have them get run over — Book Convos (@BookConvos) September 29, 2024

8.

I'm just wondering how one interjects homosexuality. It sounds either painful or fun, depending on your inclinations — Jane Willis (@janesgrapevine) September 28, 2024

9.

I just spent 10 mins trying to find the perfect GIF but honestly nothing sums up just how BRILLIANT your response is. You are a legend. Xx — Tracy Fenton (@Tr4cyF3nt0n) September 29, 2024

To sum up …

What a great response. Love it. https://t.co/YYC0gcvwzv — Small School RETIRED Teacher‍♂️ (@SmallSchool_KS2) September 29, 2024

If you want to find out how Lisa ‘interjects’ homosexuality into The Family Upstairs, or perhaps read her latest novel, None of This is True, you can find them wherever you usually buy your books, or follow the links from her Linktree page.

