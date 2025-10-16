Entertainment blue peter peter duncan

This vintage Blue Peter clip of Peter Duncan dangling over Big Ben is still giving people the heebie-jeebies

David Harris. Updated October 16th, 2025

The very concept of ‘health and safety’ didn’t seem to exist for children’s TV producers in the 70s and 80s. Their guiding principle seemed to be along the lines of ‘it’ll probably be fine’ as they subjected the Blue Peter presenters to all manner of hair-raising stunts and scrapes.

Many of us of a certain age remember the time that Blue Peter presenter John Noakes scaled Nelson’s Column on a rickety ladder without a safety harness whilst wearing flares (and you can watch it again here).

But we don’t remember watching this clip of fellow presenter Peter Duncan cleaning the clock face of Big Ben (ok, pedants, The Elizabeth Tower), similarly unharnessed.

Thanks to Ripper for sharing on Twitter, although we fully understand if you can’t bear to watch…

Why have our palms gone all sweaty? Others had similar reactions.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

Source @The_East_End Image Screengrab