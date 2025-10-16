Entertainment cheryl hines RFK Jr. the view

Cheryl Hines trying to defend her husband RFK Jr while getting more and more visibly pissed off on ‘The View’ is your cringe watch of the day

Saul Hutson. Updated October 16th, 2025

Actress Cheryl Hines went on ‘The View’ with one job: to defend her husband, the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Hines has had many memorable roles in her career, but this was certainly not one of her best performances.

To be fair, this is the man she was defending:

Hines was fighting an uphill battle from the beginning. She had to deal with tough (but fair!) questions from the show’s panel of hosts while also battling the in-studio audience’s audibly exasperated reactions. It didn’t go well.

Hines didn’t get many rave reviews in the replies either.

