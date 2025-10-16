Cheryl Hines trying to defend her husband RFK Jr while getting more and more visibly pissed off on ‘The View’ is your cringe watch of the day

Entertainment cheryl hines RFK Jr. the view

Actress Cheryl Hines went on ‘The View’ with one job: to defend her husband, the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Hines has had many memorable roles in her career, but this was certainly not one of her best performances.

To be fair, this is the man she was defending:

RFK Jr: We need to stop trusting the experts… Trusting the experts is not a feature of science or democracy, it’s a feature of religion and totalitarianism.

pic.twitter.com/LzRY3uUVu2 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 15, 2025

Hines was fighting an uphill battle from the beginning. She had to deal with tough (but fair!) questions from the show’s panel of hosts while also battling the in-studio audience’s audibly exasperated reactions. It didn’t go well.

Sunny Hostin to Cheryl Hines: “The problem is that your husband is the least qualified HHS head that we’ve had in history. I think that’s very dangerous. He has spread a lot of misinformation, chaos, and confusion.” pic.twitter.com/BWeTK2RmXx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 15, 2025

Hines didn’t get many rave reviews in the replies either.

1.

The marvelous Mrs measles everybody! Just remember that the matinee show is completely different! https://t.co/VXChN0GSru — Jim Swift (@JimSwiftDC) October 15, 2025

2.

Her husband is a ghoul who is risking innocent lives everyday and she was treated far too politely and deferentially. https://t.co/8J3gvtTbKV — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 15, 2025

3.

she said her husband asked “where’s the science?” regarding covid vaccines, but his whole idiot brand is rejecting “science” on literally everything — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) October 15, 2025

4.

“He spent his career studying toxins.” Ok show us his published peer reviewed studies then. — Sarah will block a bitch (@gimponastick) October 15, 2025

5.

The issue isn’t that he isn’t qualified. You don’t have to have a medical background to run a large government agency. The trouble is that he thinks he DOES have a medical background and makes decisions accordingly. — PatioPepper (@PatioPepper99) October 15, 2025

6.

*slow zoom as Curb your Enthusiasm theme plays* — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) October 15, 2025

7.

Just the fact that she sleeps with that man is a credibility dis-qualifier. — gailishi☮️ (@gailishi) October 15, 2025

8.

Sunny said it politely. I’d have just called him a public health hazard. — Giselle (@kgiselle653) October 15, 2025

9.

why is it that conservatives always interrupt, speak over and yell at others, but demand “may i finish” — ushtrasanam yoga (@ushtrasanam) October 15, 2025

10.

@CherylHines isn’t just an innocent bystander. She actively enables her husband @RobertKennedyJr. Whether it’s amplifying his anti-vaccine claims or appearing at events promoting his controversial views, she’s part of the problem. @TheView — Citizen Kane (@citizenkane61) October 15, 2025

11.

Behind every crackpot there’s a… — Geoff Harris (@JackHammerer75) October 15, 2025

12.

It is very dangerous. And why the hell are she and her husband telling the nation that male infants will possibly have autism if their foreskin is removed? — AntiWhateverDTis (@TrumpsHamberduh) October 15, 2025

13.

She’s as deranged as her disgusting husband. — Dawn Ritter Fischer (@ritter_fischer) October 16, 2025

14.

Her husband RFKjr is indefensible.

The guy is a walking, talking, contradiction. An inigma. Lacking a medical degree or any medical training makes him the perfect HHS secretary for trump. A preposterous slinger of anti-science conspiracy theories. Unqualified like his handler — Apache06 (@john_quinby) October 15, 2025

15.

Why is a lawyer deciding our healthcare for us??? — Jools (@ItzJools) October 15, 2025

16.

I hope she never gets an acting job again. — Pat Sanchez (@patlks5757) October 15, 2025

17.

She must really want to push that book that no one other than anti-vaxxers will buy. — tags7453. Pets leave pawprints on our hearts (@tags7453) October 15, 2025

