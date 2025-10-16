Someone complained that it costs £21 for sandwich ingredients, and the internet bit back – 17 tasty takedowns

Twitter burns

There are plenty of people vying to be the main character on Twitter, right now, but Reform UK member and self-described entrepreneur, author and philanthropist Rob Moore might just have swung it with his hot take on the cost of living.

Now, we’re not going to argue that the UK economy is booming, or that the cost of living is a picnic for anyone who wasn’t on the special PPE contracts list back in 2020 – but get real …it doesn’t cost £21 to make a sandwich.

Here are some pretty tasty takedowns of the anti-Martin Lewis.

1.

So you used an entire pack of butter, an entire loaf of bread, and an entire pack of salmon to make ONE sandwich.

You're a fucking idiot. — CykelTony (@tony_eh) October 15, 2025

2.

Sorry but if you’re paying £6 for a loaf of sourdough bread you’ve got mug written on your forehead, no sympathy on this one. https://t.co/BCivmoE5Nb — Rebekka (@rebekkarnold) October 15, 2025

3.

4.

5.

Who the fuck eats Salmon Sandwiches on Sourdough bread in the U.K. But if you insist, listen you posh cunt, stop shopping at Waitrose and complaining you soppy prick. pic.twitter.com/w1fCB6K3of — Bricktop_NAFO (@Bricktop_NAFO) October 15, 2025

6.

That’s the Co Op for you https://t.co/hHObi3FXrH — Hello, This is Ivan (@hellothisisivan) October 15, 2025

7.

Sourdough is a lifestyle choice not a human right.https://t.co/ScfCOyjRIt — Gareth Milner (@sw1a0aa) October 15, 2025

8.

I would not boast about being so rubbish at shopping https://t.co/zMlxRpWQk2 — Sunday Sport (@thesundaysport) October 15, 2025

9.