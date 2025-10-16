Donald Trump thinks he ended the (non-existent) conflict between Iran and Pakistan, if you were wondering how the ‘Leader of the Free World’ is doing

US donald trump

Where’s that ‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV’ test when you need it, eh?

During a press conference, Donald Trump felt the need to defend his ridiculous tariff war with – well – everyone, but particularly with China. Being Trump, he went off on a bit of a wander through the valley of Things That Didn’t Happen, which led to this boast.

Trump claims he resolved a conflict between Iran and Pakistan with tariffs pic.twitter.com/FQiBuOYKIt — Acyn (@Acyn) October 15, 2025

The big problem with that being that there was no conflict between Iran and Pakistan. The slightly smaller problem being that India – not Iran – has already denied Trump’s claim to have helped them solve their conflict with Pakistan.

Let’s see what people had to say about it.

The guy is so amazing he can even end wars that didn’t happen. https://t.co/itSATGFaZs — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 15, 2025

It’s hard to tell how much of this is from dementia and how much is from the fact that Donald trump has always been a fucking moron. — Scary Larry ✊ (@aintscarylarry) October 16, 2025

Trump claims he stopped a war between Iran and Pakistan. Which is impressive, considering there wasn’t one.#DementiaDonpic.twitter.com/Go24x2JrAn — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 15, 2025

Didn't know they were at war https://t.co/r0KtSNdcLt — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) October 15, 2025

Then he fed 5000 from a small wicker basket — Free Syria Media Hub (@Free_Media_Hub) October 15, 2025

We would have been better off with a mashed potato in the Oval Office instead of this. By next week, he would have ended more wars between Argentina and Australia, maybe over beef. No freaking way that America is going to recover from this guy! — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) October 15, 2025

