US donald trump

Donald Trump thinks he ended the (non-existent) conflict between Iran and Pakistan, if you were wondering how the ‘Leader of the Free World’ is doing

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 16th, 2025

Where’s that ‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV’ test when you need it, eh?

During a press conference, Donald Trump felt the need to defend his ridiculous tariff war with – well – everyone, but particularly with China. Being Trump, he went off on a bit of a wander through the valley of Things That Didn’t Happen, which led to this boast.

The big problem with that being that there was no conflict between Iran and Pakistan. The slightly smaller problem being that India – not Iran – has already denied Trump’s claim to have helped them solve their conflict with Pakistan.

Let’s see what people had to say about it.

