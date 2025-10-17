A climate conspiracy theorist shared their fears over the state of the Irish sky and was hilariously owned into next year

Weird World comebacks conspiracy theorists weather

There’s plenty to be worried about the climate right now, as you probably won’t need reminding.

But this isn’t one of them.

It’s a climate conspiracy theorist sharing their fears over the sate of the Irish sky over on Twitter, after it apparently looked like this for eight days running. Eight days, we tell you.

And it turned out they wren’t the only one.

The better news was that there was no end of people on hand to offer them their reassurance over the (since deleted) tweet. Don’t expect them to take it up any time soon though.

1.

This is killing me its Ireland bro https://t.co/BwhVIUQbQF — michael (@Iast_dayz) October 16, 2025

2.

Irish weather in autumn before woke pic.twitter.com/VQ2SPX01qN — michael (@Iast_dayz) October 16, 2025

3.

I’m going to be so real I thought this was just a picture of someone’s ceiling — qurraloقورّالۆ қурало (@qurralo) October 16, 2025

4.

Thats what it looks like here like 300 days of the year — michael (@Iast_dayz) October 16, 2025

5.

This must be this persons 8th day in Ireland — Annoying (@_bepis_) October 16, 2025

6.

>live in one of the cloudiest countries in the world

>go outside

>look up

>clouds

we used to be a country — this might be siffrin (@CanisLaTransgrl) October 16, 2025

7.