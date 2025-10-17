Weird World comebacks conspiracy theorists weather

A climate conspiracy theorist shared their fears over the state of the Irish sky and was hilariously owned into next year

John Plunkett. Updated October 17th, 2025

There’s plenty to be worried about the climate right now, as you probably won’t need reminding.

But this isn’t one of them.

It’s a climate conspiracy theorist sharing their fears over the sate of the Irish sky over on Twitter, after it apparently looked like this for eight days running. Eight days, we tell you.

And it turned out they wren’t the only one.

The better news was that there was no end of people on hand to offer them their reassurance over the (since deleted) tweet. Don’t expect them to take it up any time soon though.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2