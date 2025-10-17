This manager’s hilarious handling of an outrageously entitled customer was so good he deserves the rest of the week off

Videos comebacks entitled customers

We’ve featured plenty of entitled customers on these pages, invariably but not always accompanied by them being given exactly the treatment they deserve.

And this one is straight out of the very top drawer, a manager for whom the phrase ‘no nonsense’ might have been invented. Plus, his comic timing and the payoff – especially the payoff! – was simply brilliant.

This should be shown to companies nationwide on how to handle Karens. I would totally work for this guy pic.twitter.com/rB6NskOPvO — Steve (@SteveLovesAmmo) October 16, 2025

And here is just a little bit of the love people had for that.

1.

‘What did the authorities say’ was diabolical pic.twitter.com/3uZTXKMaPw — NameGames (@SolanaWakeBake) October 16, 2025

2.

Here’s how it should go.

“Hi, I ordered cheese fries but got ranch fries instead.”

“Sorry, we’ll take care of that right now.” the end What he did was pure comedy gold though. I hope he can recover from this. — Throat Warbler Mangrove (@LarsensBiscuits) October 16, 2025

3.

“Tell me the lore of where we went wrong. I feel like we ruined your whole life.” — Primrose Lane (@ridiculoustimes) October 16, 2025

4.

“That’s a wild place to start” is such a fantastic beginning to this whole thing — Matt Shay (@Shay_House) October 16, 2025

5.

Where is this place? I need to give this guy some business, I don’t care what he puts on my fries. It’s awesome. — Annie ️ (@AnnConstitution) October 16, 2025

6.