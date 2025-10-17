Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Hello and welcome, or welcome back, to our Friday celebration of the lighter side of Twitter. We’ve rounded up 25 things that we found funny this week, and we hope it helps you get into the weekend mood.

1.

Just saw onto the sidelines, they literally have enough footballs for all the players, they’re making them fight over that one for no reason. — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) October 12, 2025

2.

If I was offered an interview with a vampire I would insist on it being over Zoom — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) October 12, 2025

3.

“what is your WiFi password” “It’s on the back of the router” Router: https://t.co/HwAZgHWRAf — Jenni (@hashjenni) October 12, 2025

4.

Sorry I haven't posted for a few days I've been opening a packet of sliced ham. — Dave † (@daveguitarjones) October 12, 2025

5.

a father on my flight wouldn’t let me switch seats with him so I could sit next to his wife and baby — Andrea More (@amore_orless) October 12, 2025

6.

My buddy lost his job to AI. It was his job to chug thousands of gallons of water at a data center — Benny Feldman (@Feldfrog) October 12, 2025

7.

It’s terrible when the fridge door is so full that you’re forced to lay a bottle of milk down in the main part of the fridge. Doesn’t feel right. Milk is an upright liquid. — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) October 14, 2025

8.

Pretty sure you can get these in the bakery aisle at Lidl. https://t.co/Agq7NNgV61 — Betty (@lizabidobay) October 13, 2025

9.

[First day in Hell] Satan: *hands me a phone* Me: What's this for? Satan: Sell stuff on Facebook Marketplace. — your other mom (@difficultpatty) October 14, 2025

10.

There's no way God told Noah to put 2 mosquitoes on that ark — Jett ☻ (@iky_fwjett) October 11, 2025

11.

Yep that’s them alright https://t.co/IpgXKIOm6w — pat tobin (@tastefactory) October 15, 2025

12.