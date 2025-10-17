Twitter tweets of the week

Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Reporter. Updated October 17th, 2025

Hello and welcome, or welcome back, to our Friday celebration of the lighter side of Twitter. We’ve rounded up 25 things that we found funny this week, and we hope it helps you get into the weekend mood.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2