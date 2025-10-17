Politics Benjamin Zephaniah Robert jenrick Zack Polanski

Zack Polanski borrowed the beautiful words of the much-missed Benjamin Zephaniah to counter Robert Jenrick’s divisive take on Handsworth

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 17th, 2025

Handsworth in Birmingham has recently been in the news after a recording emerged of Robert Jenrick complaining about not seeing another white face in the area when he recorded a video about littering.

When pressed, he doubled down on his comments and insisted he simply wanted proper diversity.

Insert your own ‘Sure, Jan’ gif.

Here’s how someone who actually lives in the area responded.

Even Jenrick’s fellow Conservative, Andy Street, rebutted the claims.

Now, Zack Polanski, the leader of the Green Party, has turned to the sadly missed Benjamin Zephaniah, who grew up in Handsworth. It’s the perfect response to Robert Jenrick’s dogwhistling.

Zack added this.

As you can probably imagine, the replies were strewn with racist bilge and Robert Jenrick defenders – not mutually exclusive – but a lot of people loved the inclusive representation of the area.

In related news, the litter video Jenrick claimed was in ‘slum’ Handsworth was actually filmed in Aston.

Source Zack Polanski Image Screengrab