Zack Polanski borrowed the beautiful words of the much-missed Benjamin Zephaniah to counter Robert Jenrick’s divisive take on Handsworth

Politics Benjamin Zephaniah Robert jenrick Zack Polanski

Handsworth in Birmingham has recently been in the news after a recording emerged of Robert Jenrick complaining about not seeing another white face in the area when he recorded a video about littering.

When pressed, he doubled down on his comments and insisted he simply wanted proper diversity.

"In the hour and a half I was there, I didn't see another white face" Newsnight cover Robert Jenrick's leaked audio which some suggest are racist pic.twitter.com/E3xl63gosn — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 6, 2025

Insert your own ‘Sure, Jan’ gif.

Here’s how someone who actually lives in the area responded.

“If he feels uncomfortable, perhaps he needs to look inside himself.” Robert Jenrick thinks he’s found one of the ‘worst-integrated’ areas in the country. But caller Jack, who is from Handsworth, tells a different story. pic.twitter.com/jrmVAO8R3T — LBC (@LBC) October 7, 2025

Even Jenrick’s fellow Conservative, Andy Street, rebutted the claims.

“I’ll put it bluntly, Robert is wrong… it’s actually a very integrated place… Not the definition of a slum.” Andy Street, mayor of the West Midlands 2017-24 responds to Robert Jenrick's comments on Handsworth.#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/d63NSAsNFr — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) October 6, 2025

Now, Zack Polanski, the leader of the Green Party, has turned to the sadly missed Benjamin Zephaniah, who grew up in Handsworth. It’s the perfect response to Robert Jenrick’s dogwhistling.

Zack added this.

Reject the politics of hate. Let's make hope normal again. (With thanks to Benjamin Zephaniahs wife, Qian for permission for the poem!) — Zack Polanski (@ZackPolanski) October 16, 2025

As you can probably imagine, the replies were strewn with racist bilge and Robert Jenrick defenders – not mutually exclusive – but a lot of people loved the inclusive representation of the area.

1.

2.

Robert Jenrick calls Handsworth "a slum". The Prime Minister calls us "an island of strangers". Real leaders know that there's culture in every corner of the UK when you scratch below the surface. Real leaders don't punch down, they lift up. https://t.co/WAGX64SpgE — Bold Politics (@_BoldPolitics) October 16, 2025

3.

Benjamin Zephaniah was a great poet. Thank you for sharing this and continuing his work going for other generations to enjoy. — Pileus Media (@thepileus) October 16, 2025

4.

Absolutely brilliant @Keir_Starmer @YvetteCooperMP @ShabanaMahmood – you're all absolute disgraces, stirring the far right populist dividing lines, @UKLabour have lost their way Zack Polanski is showing the narrative you should have run with when you came into office… — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 16, 2025

5.

It’s stuff like this that makes me proud to be a Green. My mum was born in Handsworth, she had a shop there, I’ve been to countless weddings there. I cannot begin to say how much it means to me to see Zack defending our communities from the likes of Robert Jenrick. https://t.co/8k2JLECr6n — Arran Rangi (@Arran_Rangi) October 16, 2025

6.

Other parties should be in no doubt – this guy is a very strong political communicator able to carve out a message. Fascinating. https://t.co/w9FoaWnDcE — Douglas Beattie (@DouglasBeattie4) October 16, 2025

7.

8.

When Life gives you Jenrick

Make Lemonade — Mag Worden (@mag_worden) October 16, 2025

9.

As a Jew, who grew up keeping kosher, vegetarian Indian places were frequently a lifesaver. I went to a Catholic school. We learned about Judaism for our RS GCSE. One of my closest friends from primary school was Iranian. The other was Chinese.

Diversity is strength. https://t.co/3xQmfYobKn — Shlomo Solomons (@ShlomoSolomons) October 16, 2025

10.

Genuinely think this could be more powerful than the broadcast. Words by the beautifully brilliant Benjamin. Spoken by the one of the most genuine politicians this country has seen in a generation. *This* is the country I'm proud to come from. Join ushttps://t.co/onxQE6nPNa https://t.co/FJaCRqzkfs — Stu Roberts. (@MrRoberts84) October 16, 2025

11.

I was in the Sons of Rest building just the other day, enjoying some cauliflower and potato soup before taking a walk through beautiful Handsworth Park. Thank you Zack and of course thank you Benjamin Zephaniah. https://t.co/MjZJS95TEA — Jeremy David Parker (@not3bad) October 16, 2025

12.

As someone who was born in Handsworth 73 years ago, thank you for this counterpoint to Jenrick's vileness.

Hope not hate! — hullsaddler (@hullsaddler) October 16, 2025

13.

Benjamin Zephaniah was a black man born in Birmingham. He loved the land! A true son of the Midlands. Listen to his poem that celebrated the diversity of his homeland. Robert Jenrick was a white man born in Wolverhampton. He calls Birmingham a slum. So, who is the patriot? https://t.co/5Mmm9bQ8qJ — Commie ☭ ♀️ ✌️☮️ (@EatTheRich2025) October 17, 2025

14.

Love it. My kind of Britain. https://t.co/oXGSOYOZis — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) October 16, 2025

15.

Amazing to highlight the wonderful, moving words of Benjamin Zephaniah in another excellent video https://t.co/impcUqT6LS — Sian Berry (@sianberry) October 16, 2025

In related news, the litter video Jenrick claimed was in ‘slum’ Handsworth was actually filmed in Aston.

Robert Jenrick wasn't in Handsworth after all. Needs a lesson in Brummie geography https://t.co/dodAmG5Idf — Kathie McInnes (@Kathie_McInnes) October 14, 2025

READ MORE

Robert Jenrick’s speech about ‘activist judges’ was a Trumpian red flag, and the prop wig was full Partridge – 19 savage owns

Source Zack Polanski Image Screengrab