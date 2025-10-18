News boris johnson chatgpt

Boris Johnson is going viral for how he pronounces “AI” and “Chat GPT”, but what he actually says confirms what we all suspect about him

Michael White. Updated October 18th, 2025

Boris Johnson: he hasn’t gone away, you know.

This week, the former UK prime minister gave an interview to Al Arabiya English. In the course of the chat, journalist Michael Prendergast asked Johnson if he uses AI and ChatGPT.

And his response has gone viral on Twitter/X – mostly for how he pronounces “AI” and “ChatGPT”.

But if you get past the initial “WTF-ery” of how he’s pronouncing the words, Johnson is confirming something that many have suspected about the man for decades: that he’s lazy and surrounds himself with people (or things) telling him he’s great.

