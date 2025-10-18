News boris johnson chatgpt

Boris Johnson: he hasn’t gone away, you know.

This week, the former UK prime minister gave an interview to Al Arabiya English. In the course of the chat, journalist Michael Prendergast asked Johnson if he uses AI and ChatGPT.

And his response has gone viral on Twitter/X – mostly for how he pronounces “AI” and “ChatGPT”.

Why does Boris Johnson pronounce ‘AI’ and ‘ChatGPT’ like this? pic.twitter.com/0YXhFOiWqF — george (@StokeyyG2) October 17, 2025

I think we might have found him y'all https://t.co/iIYdHVnZ3F pic.twitter.com/B5XsUVTufB — Freedom Fed ️‍ (@fedtanyl) October 17, 2025

He just sounds like McIntyre pic.twitter.com/uN55VAsTaP — ..Rai ji.. (@Vinod_r108) October 17, 2025

I love eh-ai. Do you use eh-ai? — TEN (@TenLetters100) October 18, 2025

Is this video AI because the way Johnson pronounces AI and Chat GPT is unlike anything I've ever heard before. https://t.co/V1lAaI7DWH — Amelia Hockey (@AmeliaHockey) October 17, 2025

Back in the day when my friends and I would sit around and get stoned we'd take two or more words and combine em and say them as if they were one. For example "nice eyes" would turn into "nysize". Very dumb I know but Boris says chatgpt just like we eventually would have https://t.co/mHqKsDPwsw — keith (@keefvonkush) October 18, 2025

Because this is his brain pic.twitter.com/5Hz4itSrwz — FootyTone (@FootyTone) October 17, 2025

But if you get past the initial “WTF-ery” of how he’s pronouncing the words, Johnson is confirming something that many have suspected about the man for decades: that he’s lazy and surrounds himself with people (or things) telling him he’s great.

what he's actually saying here is absolutely repugnant, but you won't even realise as you'll be too distracted by how he pronounces "AI" and "ChatGPT" https://t.co/XInf9SnUVs — Jamie (@PeckingOrder03) October 16, 2025

interviewer: why do you love ai?

boris: because it compliments me https://t.co/EjgZaPahg4 — thermia (@thurmeuh) October 17, 2025

Him believing that AI would think his questions are “clever” is interesting https://t.co/yPtvHvnV9H — Christopher (@chrisiganga) October 18, 2025

first world leader to fall victim to parasocial ai love and affirmation bias https://t.co/0tU1yLcbOG — Auston Muncy (@Auston84) October 18, 2025

AI is placating stupid people and they fall for it is kind of depressing https://t.co/XhoS5n7Iq8 — The Answer (@Codex_ink) October 18, 2025

Our entire country was run by someone who has openly just said "the robot says I'm great" on a televised interview. Britania rules the fucking waves, eh Boz? https://t.co/KiQzW8Gp7I — Simon Gallagher (@SiGallagher) October 17, 2025

Did he just admit to using ChatGPT to write books ? https://t.co/4lupXE6bpk — ráth (@vrityam) October 17, 2025

a AI, an ChatGPT pic.twitter.com/KZDwDpzVUs — Alex Greenland (@ajrgd) October 17, 2025

