Boris Johnson said he’d never accept a digital ID card – 13 eye-rolling reactions worth scanning

Ah, Boris Johnson. Remember him? Or have you repressed that whole period of recent history?

Well, the former PM is back making waves today, using his unreadable…sorry, unmissable ‘Daily Mail’ column to come out swinging against the Labour government’s proposed digital ID scheme.

I will never accept a government ID card. I will never use one. If asked to produce one I will refuse – and I hope you do, toohttps://t.co/HieFrcmx9a — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 26, 2025

The fearless Boris writes:

“No, no, no, a thousand times no. I will not carry an ID card. I refuse point blank to enrol myself in any crackpot Labour scheme to control the British population. If I get any correspondence on the matter from any emanation of the State, I will simply tear it up.”

He goes on to say he opposed the idea when the former Labour leader Tony Blair mooted the same idea.

By the way, turns out Boris isn’t the only one with a historical opposition to the idea.

Theres always a tweet. https://t.co/YV9Kr4S2g8 — Queen Bee (@KingBobIIV) September 25, 2025

But we digress! Boris’ brave stance on digital IDs quickly drew the ire of Twitter/X’s wits and jokers, many of whom made similar points.

1.

Don't worry, you only need one if you intend to work for a living. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 26, 2025

2.

It’s a requirement for workers, Boris. — Mike Tapp MP (@MikeTappTweets) September 26, 2025

3.

4.

You introduced the Covid pass. — Klaus (@bigsexyklaus) September 26, 2025

5.

It’s easy for people like this to say they will never accept it, knowing full well they will never in their life be asked to prove they’re not an illegal immigrant — Kierran Xez (@xezthetix) September 27, 2025

6.

Boris, you do know a passport and a driving license are government ID cards, right? Or are you flashing your Blockbuster membership at the airport? — Mansoor Ahmed Qureshi (@MansurQr) September 26, 2025

7.

Luckily Boris I don't think anyone will ever expect you to produce an ID card as that haircut pretty much singles you out — Sportmadme (@SportMadMe) September 26, 2025

8.

You also said you didn't break covid rules, so who believes what you say about anything? — Shane Brown (@shanebrown74) September 26, 2025

9.

If you say you're never going to accept the card then how can you refuse to use it or produce it? — bigdgramps (@bigdgramps46079) September 27, 2025

10.

If you say you’re against something, I immediately know that you’re for it. — James Martin Charlton (@jmc_fire) September 26, 2025

11.

Not to worry everyone knows who you are and can refuse service #r4today https://t.co/2iqWdX5BNZ — Poptunes (@Catofbengals) September 27, 2025

12.

Boris Johnson's government introduced the requirement to show photographic ID to vote in person at UK parliamentary and English local elections through the Elections Act 2022. #r4today https://t.co/u8gfrw3fpH — Phil (@Phillip_Thomaz) September 27, 2025

13.

Yes we already know you are a prolific rule breaker with your track record so nothing new here.

Jog along. https://t.co/WtkFcMvhOO — Hope (@billiebobs66) September 27, 2025

