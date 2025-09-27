Politics boris johnson Keir Starmer Labour

Boris Johnson said he’d never accept a digital ID card – 13 eye-rolling reactions worth scanning

Michael White. Updated September 27th, 2025

Ah, Boris Johnson. Remember him? Or have you repressed that whole period of recent history?

Well, the former PM is back making waves today, using his unreadable…sorry, unmissable ‘Daily Mail’ column to come out swinging against the Labour government’s proposed digital ID scheme.

The fearless Boris writes:

“No, no, no, a thousand times no. I will not carry an ID card. I refuse point blank to enrol myself in any crackpot Labour scheme to control the British population. If I get any correspondence on the matter from any emanation of the State, I will simply tear it up.”

He goes on to say he opposed the idea when the former Labour leader Tony Blair mooted the same idea.

By the way, turns out Boris isn’t the only one with a historical opposition to the idea.

But we digress! Boris’ brave stance on digital IDs quickly drew the ire of Twitter/X’s wits and jokers, many of whom made similar points.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Source: Twitter/X/BorisJohnson