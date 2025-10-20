Politics american farmers argentina donald trump

Donald Trump appeared taken aback that a female reporter had the temerity to ask him a proper question and it was sexism first, America last

Saul Hutson. Updated October 20th, 2025

The President of the United States, who has built an entire (completely false) reputation on vowing to make America great again, recently decided it was a good idea to talk down to a reporter in a sexist dismissal of a very legitimate question.

Taking questions aboard Air Force One, Donald Trump got huffy when he was questioned as to why he would put the needs of Argentina ahead of American farmers.

“Young lady” conveys everything you need to know about Trump’s attitude towards women. “You don’t know anything about it” is equally sexist but also exposes Trump’s well known disgust for any media member that dare question his motives.

Trump goes on to deflect the lack of support he’s showing American farmers in a time of need by saying that he likes Argentinian President, Javier Milei. Good to know international economic policies are based on who is besties with who.

The replies were rightfully pissed about all of the above.

