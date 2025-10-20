Politics donald trump JD Vance vice president

JD Vance was asked why he wanted to be Vice President and his answer was as damning as it was totally on-brand

Saul Hutson. Updated October 20th, 2025

The current Administration, from the top on down, really cares about one thing and one thing only: serving Donald Trump. It's evident from how they all act and now it's evident based on the word of the Vice President, JD Vance.

Here is the sitting VP openly saying what we’ve all assumed ever since he jumped onto the ticket.

This type of brazen self-own is becoming commonplace across Maga talking points. Conservatives see it as something worth applauding. Anyone else sees it as a disturbing trend towards an increasingly dictatorial government system that threatens to punish just about anybody who is not inside Capitol Hill.

The replies were lining up to let Vance know how sad this type of admission is.

