JD Vance was asked why he wanted to be Vice President and his answer was as damning as it was totally on-brand

The current Administration, from the top on down, really cares about one thing and one thing only: helping the people of the United States of America serving Donald Trump. It’s evident from how they all act and now it’s evident based on the word of the Vice President, JD Vance.

Here is the sitting VP openly saying what we’ve all assumed ever since he jumped onto the ticket.

Vance: I have been asked many times, why did I want to run for and become vice president? I wanted to serve Donald J. Trump. pic.twitter.com/WQuUGNVghO — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) October 18, 2025

This type of brazen self-own is becoming commonplace across Maga talking points. Conservatives see it as something worth applauding. Anyone else sees it as a disturbing trend towards an increasingly dictatorial government system that threatens to punish just about anybody who is not inside Capitol Hill.

The replies were lining up to let Vance know how sad this type of admission is.

So not your country, Americans or the Constitution. Got it. — KnoxEvelyn (@knox_evelyn11) October 18, 2025

What a difference money makes.. pic.twitter.com/becz5yPeZg — David Pax (@HusarenH) October 18, 2025

Not America. Trump. They’re open about where their love and loyalties lie. https://t.co/PmpMxByhBh — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 19, 2025

Gee, that’s not how he felt about Trump before. How strange. Let’s go to the tape…pic.twitter.com/wcRply6QvL — ️ Eye of Bass (@eyeofbass) October 19, 2025

Not to serve America, people. To serve Donald Trump. https://t.co/DtSqptfYyf — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 19, 2025

Serve trump – not the country – not the people – not our foundation. It’s called treason ‼️ pic.twitter.com/MeoNys4wRc — Jon Osman (@TheActor_movie) October 19, 2025

