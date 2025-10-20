Liz Truss claims she wasn’t really a terrible prime minister; she was thrown under the bus – and there’s just not enough ‘Sure, Jan’ in the world

Politics Liz Truss

Liz Truss has been on GB News again, if you were wondering whether the disastrous former PM was doing anything useful with her time. Her interview with Bev Turner might have been about Tony Blair’s influence on Labour, but it led to Turner praising Truss.

My respect and admiration for @trussliz has grown (unexpectedly) as I've stopped listening to Establishment media; started paying attention to her story and identifying the genuine barriers to the happiness and success of British people. I suspect she was thrown under a bus… https://t.co/PJ1r5aiISM — Bev Turner (@beverleyturner) October 18, 2025

Lettuce Liz jumped on the opportunity to drag out her conspiracy theory – that she wasn’t really a crap prime minister who wrecked the economy …she was stitched up.

We’re not sure many people would be convinced by that – other than Bev Turner and her viewers – but these people certainly weren’t.

No, you were just unbelievably shit at the job. https://t.co/Z25wcJY7sw — Alex Bailey 0-3 at Locals (@pressf_tcg) October 18, 2025

Just admit you wrecked the economy, then shut the fuck up and sit the fuck down. — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) October 18, 2025

I wish this grifter would just lettuce be. https://t.co/mHl4n4j1Nz — James Stafford (@jpstafford) October 19, 2025

Hilarious that you try to make yourself the victim. You should never have held that office. Only the dysfunctionality of the Tory part allowed that to happen. — OldishBird (@oldishbird1) October 19, 2025

To have this level of delusion with zero irony… truly astonishing. https://t.co/SWvGNYsktM — Bite Your Brum (she/her) (@BiteYourBrum) October 18, 2025

Chaka Demus and Pliers? — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) October 18, 2025

Without doubt, the most deluded politician of the 21st century You’ll be the subject of jokes long into the future https://t.co/lNYAOr4h81 — Trevor McArdle (@McardleTrevor) October 18, 2025

You threw the economy under a double decker. pic.twitter.com/24MVMBiPuZ — DЯ MДCHIДVΞLLI (@DrMachaviallii) October 18, 2025

My fucking mortgage payments don’t agree. Never has someone done so much harm to so many in such a short space of time. — Heno (@heno07) October 18, 2025

I have a sneaky suspicion that Mortgage holders were driving those buses. https://t.co/RfjJtGftQH — Graham Lambert (@100glitterstars) October 19, 2025

If you were the most unqualified, untalented and morally questionable Prime Ministers in British history wouldn't you just slink away quietly, take the massive public pension you never actually earned, and just shut the fuck up? Apparently not. https://t.co/RUwCfNNJv8 — Carl Passion (@carlpassion1) October 18, 2025

"I wasn't just thrown under the bus. I was run over by a fleet of buses – and I know who was driving them!" https://t.co/hpAWfwqFpP pic.twitter.com/BaJ6hWYU15 — Dougal D'Arcy (@MrDarcyDog) October 18, 2025

Florence Lox captured the Truss philosophy in a sentence.

Liz’s Green Cross Code.

Look right, look far-right, cause a massive crash. pic.twitter.com/5UfUSfncAI — Florence Lox (@floboflo) October 18, 2025

