Liz Truss claims she wasn’t really a terrible prime minister; she was thrown under the bus – and there’s just not enough ‘Sure, Jan’ in the world

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 20th, 2025

Liz Truss has been on GB News again, if you were wondering whether the disastrous former PM was doing anything useful with her time. Her interview with Bev Turner might have been about Tony Blair’s influence on Labour, but it led to Turner praising Truss.

Lettuce Liz jumped on the opportunity to drag out her conspiracy theory – that she wasn’t really a crap prime minister who wrecked the economy …she was stitched up.

I wasn't just thrown under the bus - I was run over by a fleet of buses - and I know who was driving them!

Marcia Brady from the Brady Bunch says 'Sure, Jan' in a sceptical way.

We’re not sure many people would be convinced by that – other than Bev Turner and her viewers – but these people certainly weren’t.

Florence Lox captured the Truss philosophy in a sentence.

Image Wikimedia Commons