US donald trump

An Aussie woman reporter dared answer back to Donald Trump and he threw his toys all the way out into the Pacific

John Plunkett. Updated October 21st, 2025

Donald Trump gives the impression that he’d rather not take too many questions from women reporters, unless they are working for Fox News, obviously.

And he really doesn’t like it when one of those women reporters dares to answer him back, as the whole world saw when this particular correspondent objected to his suggestion that she had no idea what he was talking about.

And his furious response was simultaneously both supremely satisfying and intensely infuriating.

More of this sort of thing please!

The reporter who asked the question and challenged Trump’s answer is @latikambourke, writer at large with Australian digital newspaper The Nightly.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2