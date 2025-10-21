An Aussie woman reporter dared answer back to Donald Trump and he threw his toys all the way out into the Pacific

US donald trump

Donald Trump gives the impression that he’d rather not take too many questions from women reporters, unless they are working for Fox News, obviously.

And he really doesn’t like it when one of those women reporters dares to answer him back, as the whole world saw when this particular correspondent objected to his suggestion that she had no idea what he was talking about.

And his furious response was simultaneously both supremely satisfying and intensely infuriating.

Trump just threw a tantrum after a reporter asks him about Senator Lindsey Graham’s idea of declaring Russia a terrorist state. Then he tells her to be quiet when she has a follow-up question. pic.twitter.com/orZy0M5LG6 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 20, 2025

More of this sort of thing please!

The reporter who asked the question and challenged Trump’s answer is @latikambourke, writer at large with Australian digital newspaper The Nightly.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Didn’t he say it would take 24 hours? Maybe he doesn’t know what he’s talking about. https://t.co/4sM3rZqjZ1 — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) October 20, 2025

2.

Nothing triggers him faster than hearing the words ‘Russia’ and ‘terrorist’ in the same sentence. Wonder why. pic.twitter.com/73uF8qAWWa — | (@tweet4Anna_NAFO) October 20, 2025

3.

This reporter will never be invited back, but she absolutely crushed him here. Trump has made a deal with Putin that he’s not telling us about so he had nothing but misogyny and rage when asked a respectful question about it. Good for her. https://t.co/kViX134Asp — Jim Stewartson, Antifascist ‍☠️ (@jimstewartson) October 20, 2025

4.

When a leader fears questions, he fears truth. Power that silences inquiry exposes its own weakness. Strength listens, answers, and stands by reason, tantrums are what fill the silence when reason is gone. — Michael Chathan (@ChathanChills) October 20, 2025

5.

The I-End-The-War-In-24-Hours-Man is telling a reporter she does not know what she is talking about and the war is much more complex than she thinks. https://t.co/kJb0L1vJ9U — Def Mon (@DefMon3) October 20, 2025

6.