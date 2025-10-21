Donald Trump made a weird hand gesture while wanging on about ‘drinks and cocktails’ and it reminded everyone of the exact same thing

Politics cringe donald trump epstein

Donald Trump is many things to many people. Hateful. Racist. Sexist. But above all, more than anything else, Donald Trump is creepy. Absolutely, spectacularly creepy.

Look no further than this clip of the President addressing a room full of collegiate athletes at the White House. In a speech welcoming his visitors — again, a room full of college kids — Trump speaks about drinks and cocktails. As he’s discussing these cocktails, he makes an awkward hand gesture.

Trump: You’ll have *hand gesture* drinks and cocktails pic.twitter.com/ya0yTkTp9d — Acyn (@Acyn) October 20, 2025

Does that shape and form look familiar to you? Because it looked very familiar to just about the entire internet. They weren’t shy about pointing it out.

Looks like his card to Epstein. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 20, 2025

Is that sign language for Epstein? pic.twitter.com/zrwGTNQbbp — Anna Baxter ✌ (@MsAnnaBaxter) October 20, 2025

He’s thinking about his buddy, Epstein! — Human☮ (@4HumanUnity) October 20, 2025

Normal Cocktail Trump Cock Tale pic.twitter.com/1xM9K2g3dZ — Former Republican (@Sjacobs2020) October 20, 2025

He sure likes making those shapes doesn’t he. pic.twitter.com/Wh1LAJaqxo — Mayra SGdT (@SamSofiMama) October 20, 2025

looks like the same shape of his birthday drawing for his buddy Jeffery — Mike Nope (@unclebeefcake) October 20, 2025

“You’ll have Epsteins birthday card on this floor” — Abe Pakatawhainu (@TopHatOrTrilby) October 20, 2025

His hand gestures look exactly how he drew in the Epstein birthday card like he practices it all the time — Shauna Gisin (@shaunagisin) October 20, 2025

why is his default hand gesture, when don-splaining w/his baby-hands, to make the shape of a woman’s silhouette? I mean, does he not realize how fn creepy it is? especially bcz, you know, all the rapes…. — Just gonna leave this right here… (@lulubelle001) October 20, 2025

He’s imagining something else. His brain is friiiied. — Salvador Villagomez (@SalDVillagomez) October 20, 2025

So yeah, we all saw the same, gross thing.

Then there’s this viewer, who had a different gesture in mind:

I prefer this hand gesture when talking about him: pic.twitter.com/n5WsM85xCw — CaliforniaMamaBear ✊♥️ (@CaMamaBear2) October 21, 2025

READ MORE

Donald Trump appeared taken aback that a female reporter had the temerity to ask him a proper question and it was sexism first, America last

Source: Twitter @Acyn