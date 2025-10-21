Politics cringe donald trump epstein

Donald Trump made a weird hand gesture while wanging on about ‘drinks and cocktails’ and it reminded everyone of the exact same thing

Saul Hutson. Updated October 21st, 2025

Donald Trump is many things to many people. Hateful. Racist. Sexist. But above all, more than anything else, Donald Trump is creepy. Absolutely, spectacularly creepy.

Look no further than this clip of the President addressing a room full of collegiate athletes at the White House. In a speech welcoming his visitors — again, a room full of college kids — Trump speaks about drinks and cocktails. As he’s discussing these cocktails, he makes an awkward hand gesture.

Does that shape and form look familiar to you? Because it looked very familiar to just about the entire internet. They weren’t shy about pointing it out.

So yeah, we all saw the same, gross thing.

Then there’s this viewer, who had a different gesture in mind:

