19 favourite funny reactions to Monday’s massive Amazon Web Services outage
A technical problem in a US East Coast premises of Amazon Web Services on Monday caused major headaches for multiple apps and websites, as well as millions of their users.
BREAKING: Major Amazon Web Services outage disrupts online services around the world.
— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) October 20, 2025 at 10:13 AM
People were unable to access government help pages, Duolingo, Snapchat and several banks, in addition to experiencing a failure of their Ring doorbells and Amazon smart assistants.
Despite the misery the outage caused, the internet was determined to get a laugh out of it.
1.
it was me sorry, I chewed on a cable, it looked tasty
— Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian.marieleconte.com) October 20, 2025 at 11:46 AM
2.
Never fucking takes teams or outlook though does it
— Em (slutty Halloween costume edition) (@irradiatedmouse.bsky.social) October 20, 2025 at 11:01 AM
3.
Edinburgh castle failing to render, likely thanks to the AWS outage
4.
Yeah right… of course you "lost" all your "friends"…
— christhebarker (@christhebarker.bsky.social) October 20, 2025 at 12:58 PM
5.
the Louvre thieves have crashed the internet to distract everyone
— Toby Earle (@tobyontv.bsky.social) October 20, 2025 at 10:31 AM
6.
Issues with Amazon services. Customers are getting notifications that Amazon tried to fix the problem but nobody answered the door.
— Paul Bassett Davies (@thewritertype.bsky.social) October 20, 2025 at 3:47 PM
7.
AWS Outage #itwasdns
— Jeff Geerling (@jeffgeerling.com) October 20, 2025 at 10:46 AM
8.
#Signal #AWS
— Sabrina McDaniel (@sabrina-mcdaniel.bsky.social) October 20, 2025 at 2:42 PM
9.
the AWS outage cut you off from your friends because you're friends with AI chatbots. the AWS outage cut me off from my friends because all my homies use signal. we are not the same
— jenny_tightpants (@jtp.bsky.social) October 20, 2025 at 11:11 AM
10.
Sorry I missed our wedding, Amazon web services was down.
— Brent Terhune (@brentterhune.bsky.social) October 20, 2025 at 5:21 PM