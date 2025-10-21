19 favourite funny reactions to Monday’s massive Amazon Web Services outage

Round Ups Bluesky technology

A technical problem in a US East Coast premises of Amazon Web Services on Monday caused major headaches for multiple apps and websites, as well as millions of their users.

People were unable to access government help pages, Duolingo, Snapchat and several banks, in addition to experiencing a failure of their Ring doorbells and Amazon smart assistants.

Despite the misery the outage caused, the internet was determined to get a laugh out of it.

1.

it was me sorry, I chewed on a cable, it looked tasty — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian.marieleconte.com) October 20, 2025 at 11:46 AM

2.

3.

4.

5.

the Louvre thieves have crashed the internet to distract everyone — Toby Earle (@tobyontv.bsky.social) October 20, 2025 at 10:31 AM

6.

Issues with Amazon services. Customers are getting notifications that Amazon tried to fix the problem but nobody answered the door. — Paul Bassett Davies (@thewritertype.bsky.social) October 20, 2025 at 3:47 PM

7.

8.

9.

the AWS outage cut you off from your friends because you're friends with AI chatbots. the AWS outage cut me off from my friends because all my homies use signal. we are not the same — jenny_tightpants (@jtp.bsky.social) October 20, 2025 at 11:11 AM

10.