Robert F Kennedy Jr’s Epstein explanation just went wildly viral again and it’s not the slam dunk he presumably thought it was

Saul Hutson. Updated October 21st, 2025

We all love name dropping our celebrity friends. Sometimes it’s not even first degree of separation. Your neighbor’s cat sitter’s best friend knows the third lead in last year’s Netflix reality show about baking? Spill the tea!

That being said, when the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services spouts off on a podcast about his most famous friends, it’s a red flag. Especially when you hear the specific names he’s dropping.

Here’s an old clip from a March 2024 interview that has aged like room temperature milk.

That’s a real murderer’s row of infamous names. (In some cases, literally.) The fact that this answer came about in defense of hobnobbing with Jeffrey Epstein makes it so much worse.

If a man is known by the company he keeps, RFK Jr. should be known as a rapist, a murderer, and an all-around terrible human being.

Let’s check in on how this clip resonated with Twitter…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

