Robert F Kennedy Jr’s Epstein explanation just went wildly viral again and it’s not the slam dunk he presumably thought it was

We all love name dropping our celebrity friends. Sometimes it’s not even first degree of separation. Your neighbor’s cat sitter’s best friend knows the third lead in last year’s Netflix reality show about baking? Spill the tea!

That being said, when the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services spouts off on a podcast about his most famous friends, it’s a red flag. Especially when you hear the specific names he’s dropping.

Here’s an old clip from a March 2024 interview that has aged like room temperature milk.

RFK Jr. explains why socializing with Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t such a big deal for him: “…I ran into everybody in NY. I mean, I knew Harvey Weinstein, I knew Roger Ailes, I knew — O.J. Simpson came to my house. Bill Cosby came to my house.” pic.twitter.com/tiL5bNFEpD — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) October 19, 2025

That’s a real murderer’s row of infamous names. (In some cases, literally.) The fact that this answer came about in defense of hobnobbing with Jeffrey Epstein makes it so much worse.

If a man is known by the company he keeps, RFK Jr. should be known as a rapist, a murderer, and an all-around terrible human being.

Let’s check in on how this clip resonated with Twitter…

1.

Impressive. How many more sex abusers can someone namedrop in a conversation — bloodyexhausted (@bloodyexhausted) October 19, 2025

2.

“Shit, all my friends rape and killed, it was New York ya know?” https://t.co/y4mtMyk6KQ — Van “Not Going Anywhere” Lathan Jr (@VanLathan) October 19, 2025

3.

“I socialized with all of the sex offenders” is not the flex that RFK Jr thinks it is. — Richard Roberts (@RichR11511) October 19, 2025

4.

The Mount Rushmore of sexual predators….congrats Bobby — Jim McGonigle (@JimMcGonigle3) October 19, 2025

5.

Not really making the point he thinks he’s making. “I see criminals all the time. They come to my house to hang out.” — Susan Whitmarsh (@susan_whitmarsh) October 19, 2025

6.

This explains a lot. — Justin Bruni (@BestBallBruni) October 19, 2025

7.

The good old days in NY for the white dudes. — corpheart (@corpheart1) October 20, 2025

8.