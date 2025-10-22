A woman told the hilarious way she shut down a bus passenger using their phone on loud speaker and people shared the times they did something similar

Life phones public transport

We’ve all been on public transport when a fellow passenger insists on talking to someone on their phone using their loud speaker.

And unlike them, 99 times out of 100 – actually make that 100 out of 100 — we’ll just keep quiet and stew in our simmering fury.

Not @Freyy_is though, who just went wildly viral after she shared what happened when she finally did something about it.

i finally did it: someone was talking on the phone with loud speaker sitting close to me while we were inside the bus. so I joined the conversation with full confidence. when she gave me that “are you mad?” look, I said, “sorry,I thought it was a group call since you put it on… — Freyy (@Freyy_is) October 21, 2025

Boom!

And it prompted all these people to share stories of when they did something similar (or wanted to).

1.

I was recently taking a train from Chicago to Spokane. A woman was talking very loudly over the phone to her husband and said “no, Bob, you aren’t listening”. A man on the train spoke up and said “maybe Bob isn’t listening but I sure am”. I said me too and about 20 other ppl… — Tricia (@Patrici48060503) October 21, 2025

2.

A very good idea, I think I will sing along with anyone who has their music on speaker too. — Shan (@ShankaMonad) October 21, 2025

3.

Reminds me of an old story. A woman was loudly chattering away for 20 minutes disturbing everyone on the bus. Somewhere along the way, she said to her husband "no, I didn't stay late at work because Bob was there. I'm coming home as soon as I can". After STILL going on and… — Rich Gross (@RichRichg99) October 21, 2025

4.

Because enough is enough. Another trick is to play a loud video when they play a video / music without headphones — A (@A_Djalo) October 21, 2025

5.

Both sister hood and brother hood and all the hood is super proud of you — houseOfchocs Cleaning services/boutique &beddings (@houseofChocss) October 21, 2025

6.

Been doing this for years! It’s my vigilante for social decency move — JGalATX (@atx_j39491) October 21, 2025

7.

Sometimes, you need to do insane things to make people sane. — pinky (@hikmabel) October 21, 2025

8.

Quite a few decades ago, my Dad, my Step-Mom, one of my cousins (who was a year younger than my Dad), and my cousin's wife went to a dinner theater show. The waiters for the dinner part of the experience were students from a local university. The waiter at their table was the… — Robert J. Thomas (@RobertJThomas1) October 21, 2025

9.

I will try this…next time someone is watching something on very loud speaker beside me I will join him/her since they are playing it for us — Precious Andrew (@Pricelessgem01) October 21, 2025

10.

“so I joined the conversation with full confidence” you for collect the phone join — Korre, TheContentBender. (@_contentbender) October 21, 2025

To conclude …

You are my hero! pic.twitter.com/UKOoTJkiok — Kathryn Metcalfe (@KMetcalfe76) October 22, 2025

The leader of far-right Britain First got all nostalgic about 1900s Yorkshire and was schooled into next year

