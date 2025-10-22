There’s something truly compelling about Corrie characters reacting in the most northern way possible to people going to that London

Entertainment coronation street London soaps

The UK’s longest-running soap opera, Coronation Street, is almost the epitome of northernness.

It’s full of characters who are not overly impressed by ‘that London’. Occasionally, one of their number might have to go to the capital, either for a trip or to live, and the reactions to that news are absolutely priceless.

Thanks to this The Talk of The Street post from 2023, we can see some of them now.

Thanks to today's #ClassicCorrie I have another scene to add to my That London Collection! #corrie pic.twitter.com/gaOemhyhsp — The Talk of the Street (@corriepodcast) September 29, 2023

You’d think someone had told them they intended to coat themselves in jam and run at a wasp’s nest – which, to be fair, is what it’s like on the Tube from time to time. 1. This. Is. Phenomenal. Corrie characters aghast at “London?”pic.twitter.com/iVAC6Gs9hR — Phil Clifton (@philclifton) September 29, 2023

2.

any Northener who moved to London will feel the stone-cold accuracy of this https://t.co/VAtKkAUBW8 — Sophie Hall (@SophLouiseHall) September 30, 2023

3.

This is my family when I’m tell them I’m off to work…in London… https://t.co/D0ssCWMtG2 — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) September 30, 2023

4.

Northerners being unable to grasp why anyone in their right mind would even consider going to London is more culturally-enduring than the monarchy or any tradition we have. — Phil Clifton (@philclifton) September 30, 2023

5.

6.

This has brought me such joy https://t.co/onh4nahktp — Stu Richards (@StuJRichards) September 30, 2023

7.

People in Manchester hearing where the HS2 route is being prioritised to. https://t.co/mflEJN7OkT — Mick ☕️ (@MickCoffey2) September 30, 2023

8.

Every taxi driver who picks me up from Wigan station and asks me where I’ve been today https://t.co/V03v40xtcf — Guy Lambert (@GuyLambertUK) September 30, 2023

9.

This is the reaction I had when I announced my move to the Big Smoke (2020) Now everyone just loves that they have a place to stay when they want to see a show https://t.co/sRpD27XkZd — Anna Geary (@AnnaGearyTV) September 30, 2023

There’s also this ….

this is from The Royle Family but also a classic pic.twitter.com/wYjjzDWJFB — چیمہ ᴄʜᴇᴇᴍᴀ (@cheemaprod) May 31, 2024

READ MORE

Watch Liz McDonald get scared by the sign language man on Coronation Street

Source @corriepodcast Image Screengrab