Entertainment coronation street London soaps

There’s something truly compelling about Corrie characters reacting in the most northern way possible to people going to that London

Poke Staff. Updated October 22nd, 2025

The UK’s longest-running soap opera, Coronation Street, is almost the epitome of northernness.

It’s full of characters who are not overly impressed by ‘that London’. Occasionally, one of their number might have to go to the capital, either for a trip or to live, and the reactions to that news are absolutely priceless.

Thanks to this The Talk of The Street post from 2023, we can see some of them now.

You’d think someone had told them they intended to coat themselves in jam and run at a wasp’s nest – which, to be fair, is what it’s like on the Tube from time to time.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

There’s also this ….

Source @corriepodcast Image Screengrab