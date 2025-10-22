Pics Dame Judi Dench Shakespeare
Dame Judi Dench’s impromptu Shakespeare recitation on the Graham Norton Show is still one of the most captivating UK TV moments
When Dame Judi Dench appeared on an episode of The Graham Norton Show, alongside Jack Whitehall, Jay Blades and Arnold Schwarzenegger, she did something that completely captivated all present.
In response to a request from Graham, Dame Judi summoned Shakespeare’s Sonnet 29, ‘When, in disgrace with fortune and men’s eyes’ from her clearly capacious memory – and gave a performance every bit as polished as if she had been in rehearsal for a month.
It was incredibly moving.
The phrase ‘You could have heard a pin drop’ has seldom been demonstrated so accurately. We suspect there were far fewer dry eyes in the house after that.
TikTok users were also blown away.
I don’t listen to audio books but I would buy the entire work of Shakespeare if read by Dame Judi Dench.
captainGoFer
That’s why she is DAME Judi Dench.
Javi
Did she tear up at the end? I sure did. What a wonderful lady.
MB
No warm-up. No practice. From talk/Show banter to absolute mastery. Incredible! I think I actually for the first time really understood Shakespeare.
fix
How utterly silent the room got!
Rachel Duecaster
THIS is how the classics should be enjoyed. Spoken aloud.
BumbleBeeFriend
The immediate contrast between Judi’s sonnet into Arnold’s “and then we blew up the castle in the back” is amazing.
Bill
The moment she begins it was like time stopped. What an amazing moment and an amazing woman.
Lassifras
So Shakespeare is Judi Dench’s Roman Empire is what im hearing.
Free Palestine
Arnold and Judi, so different yet both so gracious.
Aebarron2
Of the list of “things you don’t dare interrupt” Judi Dench reciting Shakespeare is high on the list!
Bill L
She changes completely like a possession. Posessed by the words and their meaning. Voice tempo, body language shifts.
Mini Watercolour Wonders
Even night holds its breath to better hear her speak. ♥️
BurnitdownBunny
Omg, goosebumps.
timothyk71
Dame Judi’s performance seems to have gained at least one convert to the Bard’s cause.
Wow. I thought I hated Shakespeare. Turns out it was never presented in such a way. Profound.
Brad Strange
