Dame Judi Dench’s impromptu Shakespeare recitation on the Graham Norton Show is still one of the most captivating UK TV moments

When Dame Judi Dench appeared on an episode of The Graham Norton Show, alongside Jack Whitehall, Jay Blades and Arnold Schwarzenegger, she did something that completely captivated all present.

In response to a request from Graham, Dame Judi summoned Shakespeare’s Sonnet 29, ‘When, in disgrace with fortune and men’s eyes’ from her clearly capacious memory – and gave a performance every bit as polished as if she had been in rehearsal for a month.

It was incredibly moving.

The phrase ‘You could have heard a pin drop’ has seldom been demonstrated so accurately. We suspect there were far fewer dry eyes in the house after that.

TikTok users were also blown away.

I don’t listen to audio books but I would buy the entire work of Shakespeare if read by Dame Judi Dench.

captainGoFer

That’s why she is DAME Judi Dench.

Javi

Did she tear up at the end? I sure did. What a wonderful lady.

MB

No warm-up. No practice. From talk/Show banter to absolute mastery. Incredible! I think I actually for the first time really understood Shakespeare.

fix

How utterly silent the room got!

Rachel Duecaster

THIS is how the classics should be enjoyed. Spoken aloud.

BumbleBeeFriend

The immediate contrast between Judi’s sonnet into Arnold’s “and then we blew up the castle in the back” is amazing.

Bill

The moment she begins it was like time stopped. What an amazing moment and an amazing woman.

Lassifras

So Shakespeare is Judi Dench’s Roman Empire is what im hearing.

Free Palestine

Arnold and Judi, so different yet both so gracious.

Aebarron2

Of the list of “things you don’t dare interrupt” Judi Dench reciting Shakespeare is high on the list!

Bill L

She changes completely like a possession. Posessed by the words and their meaning. Voice tempo, body language shifts.

Mini Watercolour Wonders

Even night holds its breath to better hear her speak. ♥️

BurnitdownBunny

Omg, goosebumps.

timothyk71

Dame Judi’s performance seems to have gained at least one convert to the Bard’s cause.

Wow. I thought I hated Shakespeare. Turns out it was never presented in such a way. Profound.

Brad Strange

