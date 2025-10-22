‘How do you get through these dark miserable nights in winter?’ – 21 tips to cope with the most depressing season

Life r/AskUK

Given that the UK gets approximately two months of good weather in the summer if we’re lucky, you’d think the British would have got to grips with how to cope with the other ten months of gloomy weather, but it seems to be a surprise to us every year. We’re already moaning, and the clocks haven’t even gone back yet.

Over on the AskUK subreddit, they’ve been sharing strategies on coping with the dark and doomy months after user bobbydazzler1000 asked this:

‘How do you get through these dark miserable nights in winter? The thought of being dark next week at 5pm is too much… I’m a summer lover and struggle in winter. The rain this week has just added a layer of gloom!’

Luckily, lots of people who love big jumpers and warm socks were on hand with tips to help.

1.

‘Ex-Brit / current Scandinavian here, where we have ~3 hours of daylight during the winter. Lean into it. Seriously, accept it, and celebrate it.

‘Winter is now your excuse to be as cosy and extra as you can possibly be. You’re going to take whatever you enjoy in the summer and winter-ise it. You’re going to take what you can’t do (very well) in the summer and learn to love it.

‘Candles (battery versions or just low level warm lighting). Hot drinks. Cosy blankets. Knit jumpers. Knee high socks. Clompy boots. Dramatic winter coats. Saunas. Jumping into frozen lakes. Ok not that last one. Hot water bottles. Socks in bed. Heavy duvet!

‘Take it to the next level. Swap to a cosy winter colourscheme at home. Change your curtains to winter fabrics. Your cushions are now rich textures. Fancy hardback horror books are your coffee table decorations. Your playlist is now Florence Welch. Exercise outside with more layers and high-viz clothes. Running is a whole new experience if you’re wrapped up warm and breathing cold air.

‘And if there’s a hint of snow? Get out there and make snow angels in that pathetic dusting you call a reason to work from home and avoid any unnecessary travel.’

–bluntbangs

2.

‘They forgot to mention finding great pubs with fires. Pubs work best in winter. See also, meeting friends for Sunday roasts, going to the cinema, reading in a coffee shop with an arm chair, red wine or whisky.’

–Eve090909

3.

‘In exactly two months the days start getting longer.’

–knight-under-stars

4.

‘Do you like sunsets and sunrises? They can be the most beautiful parts of the day and it’s actually lovely to get them at civilised hours (in terms of being awake and out of the house).’

–Katharinemaddison

5.

‘I find a regular sauna helps. Doesn’t make it lighter, but reduces cold and damp getting into your bones.’

–newnortherner21

6.

‘I can’t empathise because I LOVE it being dark and cosy, especially for spooky season. October to February just seems more magical to me because it’s not only got several fun days, but it’s just… comforting. Much easier to warm up than it is to cool down. Blankets, candles, hot drinks, delicious food, scary movies, places to curl up and read and less people about outside…lovely.’

–AdThat328

7.

‘VitD and get yourself outside at lunchtime if you are working and if you can.’

–QuarrieMcQuarrie

8.

‘Winter is the season for eating beans. Minimum twice a day, often more.’

–Mr__Skeet

9.

‘Lean into it, buy cosy blankets and put fairy lights around the house. Cosy foods, movie nights, lots of self care and see it as a chance to hibernate a bit and rest where possible.’

–Magnolia9009

10.

‘Hot chocolate, books and puzzles.’

–good_as_golden

11.

‘I’ve really shifted into soup mode. Also exercise way more.’

–tdrules

12.

‘Wake to light if you can. I use a Hue light on a timer to fade in and wake me gradually before my alarm goes off.’

–DocMillion