If the internet suddenly disappeared forever, what would you miss? – 17 online features people can’t live without
This week the world got a taste of what life without the internet would look like thanks to the widespread AWS outage.
And while only a relatively small part of the internet was disrupted, the outage still led to massive problems. With the online world now being such a huge part of everyone’s daily lives, zero575 wondered what the worst case scenario would look like by asking:
‘If the internet suddenly disappeared tomorrow and never came back… what’s the first thing you’d truly miss?’
Besides reading The Poke, of course, here are people’s top replies …
1.
‘Being able to google any topic at any time’
-4wayStopEnforcement
2.
‘”Great, now I have to buy hundreds of CDs to listen to some music…”’
-warrior_of_light998
3.
‘The ability to diagnose myself with 37 rare diseases at 2 a.m.’
-snowkitty888
4.
‘My best friend. He lives half the US away and the internet is the only way I can talk to him.
‘Actually, I’m really glad I read this post because now I’m gonna make backup plans in case something happens.’
-FlowerFaerie13
5.
‘Really, no one? Fine, I’ll say it. The porn. I’ll miss the unlimited access to free porn.’
-LuckyNumbrKevin
6.
‘The ability to search anything. Dude I grew up with encyclopedias, it suuuuuuucked.’
-Robit-d20
7.
‘My job.’
-Interesting_Bed_6962
8.
‘Explaining memes to people in person. ‘So there was this cat… and he had bread on his face—’ never mind ’
-BeautifulArugula998
9.
‘How-to and instructional videos/articles’
–Liam_M