If the internet suddenly disappeared forever, what would you miss? – 17 online features people can’t live without

This week the world got a taste of what life without the internet would look like thanks to the widespread AWS outage.

And while only a relatively small part of the internet was disrupted, the outage still led to massive problems. With the online world now being such a huge part of everyone’s daily lives, zero575 wondered what the worst case scenario would look like by asking:

‘If the internet suddenly disappeared tomorrow and never came back… what’s the first thing you’d truly miss?’

Besides reading The Poke, of course, here are people’s top replies …

1.

‘Being able to google any topic at any time’

-4wayStopEnforcement

2.

‘”Great, now I have to buy hundreds of CDs to listen to some music…”’

-warrior_of_light998

3.

‘The ability to diagnose myself with 37 rare diseases at 2 a.m.’

-snowkitty888

4.

‘My best friend. He lives half the US away and the internet is the only way I can talk to him. ‘Actually, I’m really glad I read this post because now I’m gonna make backup plans in case something happens.’

-FlowerFaerie13

5.

‘Really, no one? Fine, I’ll say it. The porn. I’ll miss the unlimited access to free porn.’

-LuckyNumbrKevin

6.

‘The ability to search anything. Dude I grew up with encyclopedias, it suuuuuuucked.’

-Robit-d20

7.

‘My job.’

-Interesting_Bed_6962

8.

‘Explaining memes to people in person. ‘So there was this cat… and he had bread on his face—’ never mind ’

-BeautifulArugula998

9.