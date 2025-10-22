Politics journalism Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt wants you to know that this White House is the most transparent ever – 15 responses that see right through her lies

Saul Hutson. Updated October 22nd, 2025

Karoline Leavitt shows up to work every day and starts berating people who don’t love her boss. Now she’s giving interviews to do the same.

The White House Press Secretary has staked out a reputation on her confrontational press conferences in which she ducks, dodges, and avoids the truth on behalf of whatever batshit crazy thing Donald Trump did or said that day.

Not that she sees it that way. She sees herself as a beacon of rigorous honesty.

Here’s Leavitt on Fox News patting herself on the back for this Administration’s communication with the press and the American people.

Not only does this ring incredibly hollow, it’s also unnecessarily antagonistic. She calls out that there are only a few “real journalists” left and that the rest are “activists.” She ends it with a classic case of gaslighting by calling out the previous administration’s… gaslighting.

The people of the internet were not impressed.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2