Karoline Leavitt wants you to know that this White House is the most transparent ever – 15 responses that see right through her lies

Karoline Leavitt shows up to work every day and starts berating people who don’t love her boss. Now she’s giving interviews to do the same.

The White House Press Secretary has staked out a reputation on her confrontational press conferences in which she ducks, dodges, and avoids the truth on behalf of whatever batshit crazy thing Donald Trump did or said that day.

Not that she sees it that way. She sees herself as a beacon of rigorous honesty.

Here’s Leavitt on Fox News patting herself on the back for this Administration’s communication with the press and the American people.

Leavitt: When you talk to the real journalists, not the ones who are actually activists that pose as journalists… they will tell you the Trump white house is the most transparent white house ever. We also provide truthful and accurate information about what this administration… pic.twitter.com/OLEJ7noItj — Acyn (@Acyn) October 22, 2025

Not only does this ring incredibly hollow, it’s also unnecessarily antagonistic. She calls out that there are only a few “real journalists” left and that the rest are “activists.” She ends it with a classic case of gaslighting by calling out the previous administration’s… gaslighting.

The people of the internet were not impressed.

She’s only 27. She will live the majority of her adult life in shame. Remember her name. — J.Simon (@jason_simon11) October 22, 2025

How is it she just doesn’t burst into flames. — Tralfamadorian Philosophy (@Kings_Lead_Hatt) October 22, 2025

She said this on Fox News. — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) October 22, 2025

Translation: when you disqualify everyone who doesn’t say what you want, you are left with an echo chamber of sycophants. — sue vogt (@k9luna) October 22, 2025

@PressSec After the adults stop laughing at your ignorance, they will tell you that you are incredibly clueless. Not a real press secretary, but a Trump PR intern holding hands with MAGA activists posing as journalists. The WH is the least transparent ever. You hide everything. — CAC (@Daisyandboy) October 22, 2025

Did she forget about the pentagon press restrictions. Real transparency lol — (@serenity_now__) October 22, 2025

