Piers Morgan begged Elon Musk for an interview to plug his new book and of all the mocking responses Rory Stewart surely said it best

Updated October 22nd, 2025

Piers Morgan – no, stick with us, please – has written a book all about the ‘death of woke’ and it sounds like the very dictionary definition of non-essential.

We mention it not because it’ll probably be in the remainder bins just in time for Secret Santa but because of the tweet Morgan sent asking – pleading you might say – Elon Musk for an interview to help promote it.

And it promoted no end of mockery, some of it almost fit for a family newspaper.

But the best response went to one-time Tory leadership hopeful turned podcaster Rory Stewart, two words we’ve not written for a while.

Go on, do it for us. And Rory, obviously.

It’s a joke, Tony.

And fair play to Morgan, he joined in. While desperately hitting refresh on his Musk tweet, presumably.

