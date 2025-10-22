Piers Morgan begged Elon Musk for an interview to plug his new book and of all the mocking responses Rory Stewart surely said it best

Celebrity Piers Morgan Rory Stewart

Piers Morgan – no, stick with us, please – has written a book all about the ‘death of woke’ and it sounds like the very dictionary definition of non-essential.

We mention it not because it’ll probably be in the remainder bins just in time for Secret Santa but because of the tweet Morgan sent asking – pleading you might say – Elon Musk for an interview to help promote it.

Good morning @elonmusk – I've written a new book that I think you will really enjoy, and I give you credit in it for leading the charge against the woke mind virus. Maybe we could do an interview about it? pic.twitter.com/8cxLZ9EvU7 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 20, 2025

And it promoted no end of mockery, some of it almost fit for a family newspaper.

“Woke is dead” he says… while desperately trying to sell a book about it. If it’s dead, why are you still screaming at the funeral? — Tom (@Tom_Rose__) October 20, 2025

One of the most embarrassing tweets I've ever read — Donny Jpeg ️‍️‍⚧️ (@Donny_Jpeg) October 20, 2025

Good evening @elonmusk – I've written a book that I think you will really enjoy. Maybe we could do an interview about it? https://t.co/5J1fsznHC1 pic.twitter.com/IUCTyqKEvx — Alan Partridge – Quote of the Day (@APartridgeQOTD) October 20, 2025

But the best response went to one-time Tory leadership hopeful turned podcaster Rory Stewart, two words we’ve not written for a while.

Good morning @elonmusk I’ve written a new book that I think you will hate and I give you no credit for all that is hopeful and positive in local democracy in Cumbria and Britain. Maybe we could do an interview about it? https://t.co/0JtvixjewQ pic.twitter.com/tRB6olxALp — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) October 21, 2025

Go on, do it for us. And Rory, obviously.

Why would he want to talk to you, you dopey long streak of piss? — Tony Cuomo-Welsh Bobsleigh Team 2007 runners up (@tony_como) October 21, 2025

It’s a joke, Tony.

And fair play to Morgan, he joined in. While desperately hitting refresh on his Musk tweet, presumably.

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 21, 2025

