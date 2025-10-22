‘What’s a simple pleasure that disappeared with smartphones?’ – 17 replies that will have you searching for a landline to slam down emphatically

Life Ask Reddit smart phones

Kids these days. They have no idea how good they have it. The whole world in the palm of their hand… on that god forsaken screen they can’t stop staring at.

But is it all good?

Redditor u/celinejayyx recently asked a simple question:

‘What’s a simple pleasure that disappeared with smartphones?’

The responses will unlock a flurry of nostalgic wonders from a forgotten time. Sure, it’s great to have the answer to all of the universe’s questions just one swipe away (as long as you’re charged), but the smart phone hasn’t solved all of life’s problems. In fact, it even took away some of the greatest pleasures in life.

Here are some of the biggest losses.

Being able to slam the telephone down or the flip phone shut after crashing out on someone.

Pretty_Discount5946

Going to the library to get an answer for something and finding new topics along the way.

thingsinmyhouse

Honestly, just being bored and letting your mind wander. Like waiting in line or sitting on the bus and just kind of zoning out, people-watching, or thinking about random stuff. Now everyone just pulls out their phone instantly.

yamos-

Being excited to run home and see who had left a message on the answering machine.

Turtle-Girl13

Quality time with people. Now, everyone I hang out with is constantly getting calls and having to step away to talk about something ‘important.’ The last friend I tried to reconnect with was trading crypto the entire hike, on a freaking Saturday. I asked him at one point, ‘Are you going to be able to enjoy the hike at all?’ and he goes, ‘Bro, I just made $40!’ Won’t be hanging out with him again.

modulev

Receiving a handwritten letter from a friend.

Commercial_Level_615

Listening to your favorite artist’s album on a record player or radio with a CD.

LowMany3424

Doing nothing. Clearing your mind. Not accomplishing anything. Now, I feel like anytime I have a free second, I have the ability to book that thing or answer that thing or make incremental progress on that other… all from my pocket.

HypNagyp