Donald Trump turned his complaint about the 2020 election into a subtle(ish) threat to rig the next presidential vote – 17 fraud-free clapbacks

Politics 2020 election donald trump voter fraud

Donald Trump still can’t accept that he lost the 2020 election. It’s one of the many obvious signs of his crippling insecurity. But in this case, it’s way worse than that.

Here’s Trump discussing how he can’t let “what happened in the 2020 election happen again.”

Trump: “We can never let what happened in the 2020 election happen again. We just can’t let that happen. I know Kash is working on it, everybody is working on it. And certainly Tulsi is working on it. We can’t let that happen again to our country.” pic.twitter.com/xEjUjELz0p — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 21, 2025

Yes, it’s a total lack of acceptance. But it’s much worse. Here is the leader of the free world declaring to stick his blind faith followers on the case. The two he names head the FBI and the National Intelligence units, respectively.

Translation: I will rig every election I can.

Descretion is dead. Democracy is dead. Twitter is mad.

1.

Did this motherfucker just admit he’s going to rig the election? — That Nets Fan (@NetsGuy15) October 21, 2025

2.

This is pure tyrant stunting. He’s weaponizing federal agencies and allies to keep a lie alive, undermining the very foundations of democracy. It’s not “election integrity”—it’s a full-on blueprint for power grabs, and anyone who goes along is complicit in eroding the rule of… — Charles Perreira (@CharlesPerreir7) October 21, 2025

3.

The only work our government is doing is going after the personal and political enemies of a senile old man. Meanwhile the citizens suffer with increased taxes and reduced services. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) October 21, 2025

4.

You mean get your fat ass kicked? Oh, yes. We MUST let that happen again. Over and over again! — JB Thinkin™️ (@JBThinkin) October 21, 2025

5.

Without hyperbole, this is the single most ominous statement Donald Trump has uttered this year. https://t.co/fhjfLwrYx7 — Patterico (@Patterico) October 22, 2025

6.

If this Orange Traitorous Piece of Shit had been pulled out of the White House in handcuffs the night of January 6th 2021 (as he should have been) ALL of this Orange Shitshow would have been avoided. — TROCK (@thomashrockwell) October 21, 2025

7.

This sort of shit should scare you, but it’s every day now so it’ll barely make a blip. The precedent is now “attempt coup if it doesn’t go our way” because no one was actually punished for the last one. https://t.co/34sggpYeud — Tyler Talley (@tylertalley22) October 21, 2025

8.