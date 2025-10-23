Donald Trump unveiled his plans for the new White House ballroom and there’s a new dictionary definition of Fool’s Gold – 19 24-carat responses

Politics donald trump white house ballroom

The government may be shutdown, but Donald Trump keeps on working… on the plans for his gigantic, totally unnecessary White House ballroom.

Trump gave us a sneak peek at the plans and it looks like there’s a theme emerging. You’re never gonna guess what it is.

Trump waves around renderings of his new ballroom, which appears to be entirely gold pic.twitter.com/WKhLLCWNNs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 22, 2025

The gold is coming and there’s nothing we can do about it. If you weren’t blinded by all of that bling, you might’ve noticed some of the questionable claims Trump made about the construction of this monstrosity.

1. He’s paying for all of it. 1a. Well, most of it. Some of his “friends” are paying, too. 2. The government is paying absolutely nothing for it. 3. The military is apparently working on this? 4. This ballroom is “the highest level.” 5. This ballroom is something “they’ve wanted for at least 150 years.”

So there you have it. Let’s check in on the early reviews.

1.

An image that just screams “I am laser-focused on the price of eggs” https://t.co/VrIzX3xtoG pic.twitter.com/YHmdtDzRsa — Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) October 23, 2025

2.

Where have I seen that before….Wait.

I know. It’s just like Putin’s golden palace. pic.twitter.com/rKY2bPMKLz — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) October 22, 2025

3.

It looks like early Saddam Hussain mixed in with late Ghaddafi with a sprinkling of Liberace and Elton John — Andy baker (@Bakes_1) October 22, 2025

4.

Obsessed with gold because in his sick mind it represents wealth and he needs to impress people every day. I guess he’s unaware how most normal people see it as nothing more than tasteless, gaudy and ridiculous. — Donna Pawlowski (@Donnalee711) October 22, 2025

5.

Meanwhile on planet Earth…groceries are higher than ever. So are automobiles. Cable bill up. Premiums about to double on ACA plans. He doesn’t give a shit. So out of touch with Americans. — Russ Eichorn (@EichornRus31214) October 22, 2025

6.

Unreal.

Gold walls, gold ceilings — a shrine to his own reflection.

Even Versailles would blush at this level of insecurity. — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) October 22, 2025

7.

It’s truly “let them eat cake” now. People are working without paychecks, snap benefits stop after this month and this douchecanoe is waiving around “gold” plans for a new ballroom so him and all his rich cronies can have parties in there and laugh at us poor folks. Gross. — Ashley (@Asheystew) October 22, 2025

8.

This is some Saddam Hussein bullshit https://t.co/oYDB7yfUSX — Warren (@swd2) October 22, 2025

9.