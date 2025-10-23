This influencer launched ‘Hot Girls for Cuomo’ without buying the URL, and whoever bagged it and turned it into a list of Cuomo allegations – take the rest of the week off

Politics andrew cuomo US politics

Nothing says “Andrew Cuomo” like “hot girls.” Yes, the man who has been accused of sexual harassment by 13 different women has a new group of supporters stirring up votes online and it’s, again, in case you missed it the first time, “hot girls.”

“Influencer” Emily Austin recently announced the news on her Twitter feed. She has a podcast she’s launching in conjunction with this movement. Here’s the post.

I’m officially launching “Hot Girls for Cuomo”

If you’re a hot girl for Cuomo, I want to hear from you!! pic.twitter.com/d1XWLpS2YD — Emily Austin (@emilyraustin) October 21, 2025

It’s problematic enough based on Cuomo’s past and Austin’s politics.

Sup fellow rodents, here to announce that today I'm launching Hot Mice for Owl https://t.co/7fiHfVSLzi — Erin "Skeleton Factory" Ryan (@morninggloria) October 21, 2025

Look at her header https://t.co/9tcqzMJViY — W.E.B. DaBoi (@Tyre_94) October 21, 2025

Just a reminder that Emily Austin, who just launched “Hot Girls for Cuomo,” participated in the White House Epstein binder cover up stunt. https://t.co/SMK5l62zTb pic.twitter.com/PjkSBmcd9e — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) October 22, 2025

I’m sure he’ll have a hands-on approach https://t.co/IutOz8mae6 — Jay Jurden (@JayJurden) October 21, 2025

This guy resigned because he sexually harassed women. This is insane. https://t.co/NuJC46CHrm — ⒶnarCo Barbie (@allisgood007) October 21, 2025

But there’s a very different problem Austin seems to have overlooked.

If you go to hotgirlsforcuomo.com, you will be taken to a 168-page report detailing the many different sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo. Not so hot.

The internet couldn’t share the URL quick enough.

I was skeptical, but the website, https://t.co/yEItCLkJD8, is quite convincing https://t.co/emTa5w8PWL — Brad Polumbo ⚽️ (@brad_polumbo) October 22, 2025

Always buy the domain first https://t.co/PJQXKjyRFu — Appodlachia (@appodlachia) October 22, 2025

Hey hot girls, Cuomo wants you! https://t.co/XTsbp3RYFm https://t.co/3QgOfcmagQ — The Dread duck Pirate Mark Brooks (@MarkBrooksArt) October 22, 2025

Lmao whoever did this deserves a medal pic.twitter.com/IBHbLnqZ0S — Dominic Michael Tripi (@DMichaelTripi) October 22, 2025

