This influencer launched ‘Hot Girls for Cuomo’ without buying the URL, and whoever bagged it and turned it into a list of Cuomo allegations – take the rest of the week off

Saul Hutson. Updated October 23rd, 2025

Nothing says “Andrew Cuomo” like “hot girls.” Yes, the man who has been accused of sexual harassment by 13 different women has a new group of supporters stirring up votes online and it’s, again, in case you missed it the first time, “hot girls.”

“Influencer” Emily Austin recently announced the news on her Twitter feed. She has a podcast she’s launching in conjunction with this movement. Here’s the post.

It’s problematic enough based on Cuomo’s past and Austin’s politics.

But there’s a very different problem Austin seems to have overlooked.

If you go to hotgirlsforcuomo.com, you will be taken to a 168-page report detailing the many different sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo. Not so hot.

The internet couldn’t share the URL quick enough.

