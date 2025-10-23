US magas Pete hegseth

Pete Hegseth went up in a jet and these excitable Magas thought he was actually flying it and got hilariously dumped on from 40,000 feet

John Plunkett. Updated October 23rd, 2025

America’s secretary of defence, sorry, secretary of war Pete Hegseth took time out from his busy schedule to take a trip in an F-18 fighter jet with some elite ‘Top Gun’ pilots.

The footage was naturally shared on Twitter, presumably in the hope that it would get all the excitable Magas drooling and jumping up and down with excitement.

And excited these people certainly were. So much so that they appeared under the impression that Hegseth, who many of us wouldn’t trust to drive us to our next-door neighbour, was actually flying the plane.

And they were gleefully dumped on from 40,000 feet. Well, if it’s good enough for the president, right?

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

To conclude …

READ MORE

Donald Trump unveiled his plans for the new White House ballroom and there’s a new dictionary definition of Fool’s Gold – 19 24-carat responses

Source