Pete Hegseth went up in a jet and these excitable Magas thought he was actually flying it and got hilariously dumped on from 40,000 feet

America’s secretary of defence, sorry, secretary of war Pete Hegseth took time out from his busy schedule to take a trip in an F-18 fighter jet with some elite ‘Top Gun’ pilots.

The footage was naturally shared on Twitter, presumably in the hope that it would get all the excitable Magas drooling and jumping up and down with excitement.

And excited these people certainly were. So much so that they appeared under the impression that Hegseth, who many of us wouldn’t trust to drive us to our next-door neighbour, was actually flying the plane.

It’s settled. Pete Hegseth has to be the coolest Secretary of Defense in American history. I had no idea this guy could fly planes. pic.twitter.com/CsuXiZyqUJ — George (@BehizyTweets) October 22, 2025

And they were gleefully dumped on from 40,000 feet. Well, if it’s good enough for the president, right?

BahahahhHhHhHhJHhahahahaha best community note ever. Also see they fell for it https://t.co/HDr2qQQYrt — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) (@AdamKinzinger) October 22, 2025

WOW i had no idea Trump can drive a car pic.twitter.com/ecpuZx0kpJ — Lukas (@Lukas1019573954) October 22, 2025

He’s in the back, DumbFuck. He isn’t flying the plane. Wow, you’re stupid. pic.twitter.com/vjSiHbYL6L — STEELE (@real_steelee) October 22, 2025

Hey Stupid Person, Pretty Pete isn’t a pilot. He is cargo. pic.twitter.com/Ti8roEiWC0 — Socrates2023 (@SocratesSword) October 22, 2025

Community note for the win pic.twitter.com/TS0GA0RLl5 — Billifer (@billifer1973) October 22, 2025

The dumbest people pic.twitter.com/Ktuc5pFtzG — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 22, 2025

To conclude …

You wanna do a ride-along in the backseat of a big plane and cosplay being a pilot? Of course you do, you’re twelve. https://t.co/Tk7dK5CMsY — J. J. Ellis (@jjellisart) October 22, 2025

