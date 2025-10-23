‘What’s a “this should be free” service that always costs money?’ – 17 expenses nobody should reasonably pay

Round Ups Ask Reddit

It’s no secret that the cost of living has made prices go up. However, certain things that should be free haven’t escaped inflation either.

Most of us seem to have taken these fees on the chin. Everyone, that is, except for troopydinnertime, who decided to call our unfair costs by heading over to r/AskReddit and posing this burning question:

‘What’s a “this should be free” service that always costs money?’

These are the top prices that take the piss…

1.

‘Ordering your transcript electronically. I shouldn’t have to pay for my academic record of classes I’ve already paid for to be emailed.’

-Agreeable-Refuse-461

2.

‘Using the hotel facilities when you book a room instead of paying a “resort fee” or “amenities fee”’

-Small-Arugula-509

3.

‘Parking when you have jury duty. I am here on my own time and I’m not being paid to be here. I may have to miss work and not be paid or miss school and have to make it up and I have to pay to park for the day?’

-tooquick911

4.

‘Getting pdf copies of government records.’

-DisastrousAd3218

5.

‘Checking a bag when you’ve purchased an airline ticket.’

-Fun_Horse3204

6.

‘Withdrawing money from an ATM.

‘Why am I paying to take out my own money?’

-cp_87

7.

‘Clean drinking water.’

-AditeAtlantic

8.

‘Cell phone plan activation. I already am paying monthly for my phone plan and bought the device!’

-photoexplorer

9.

‘Selecting your seat on a flight ‘

-AriasK