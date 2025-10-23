What’s something which is still common today but seems really outdated? – 17 relics that are somehow still going strong

Round Ups r/AskUK

The world is changing all the time, with technological innovations constantly ushering in new ways to live our lives.

Yet despite all this progress, certain bygone tools are still going strong. Quantum-Travels was curious to hear about these outdated things that are still fairly common, so they invited r/AskUK users to share their favourite examples. They even shared their own suggestion to get the ball rolling:

‘For me it’s satellite TV It feels so weird still seeing those ugly little black dishes all looking up at the same spot in the sky in 2025. You’d think we’d be past that technologically by now.’

Here are the replies with the most staying power…

1.

‘School uniforms. Complete money grab.’

-shinchunje

2.

‘Peerage, we’re meant to bow and scramble to someone because they were born ‘better’’

-Voodoopulse

3.

‘The V5 Registration Document you have to keep for your car. They got rid of all the other paperwork, you don’t even get a manual with your car anymore yet you still get sent this sacred document when all you need is the number on the top of it to fill in a form online.’

-BaldyBaldyBouncer

4.

‘Having to produce a utility bill as proof of address. It’s 2025. Who still gets paper bills in the post?’

-I_ALWAYS_UPVOTE_CATS

5.

‘I was happy to still have a freesat box the other day when Vodafone went down and I had no broadband, 4G or 5G.

Always good to have some back up stuff. We’ve become too reliant on the internet. And when it goes down it’s a right pita.’

-FlatCapNorthumbrian

6.

‘Paper receipts like why am i holding this tiny proof of purchase scroll in 2025 when the shop already emailed me, texted me and probably told my bank too.’

-Ok-Aerie8292

7.

‘My wife works in conveyancing and it amazes me how every property they transfer from sellers to buyers still has files of printed paper and physically signed documents from everyone involved.’

-RainbowPenguin1000

8.

‘Using titles (Mr, Mrs, Miss, etc.) on forms and other official communication. Seems like something that should have been done away with years ago, but has been overlooked.’

-Tasty-Pizza-9080

9.