Move over, Scrooge. You have to make room for the couple who charged guests £3.66 for each slice of cake

Weird World weddings

Over on Reddit, in the r/weddingshaming forum, which clearly shouldn’t exist, a user named u/Unlucky_Low_6254 shared a screenshot of a message they got after attending a wedding in 2021.

“Hey so we were just looking at the CCTV and saw that you had two pieces of the wedding cake.”

The poster added this –

“I’ve never heard of it before. It was quite a talking point at the wedding as the best man first announced it and then it was confirmed in the groom’s speech too. Thought it was a joke but then when people were queuing for the cake people had to go back to their tables to get cash. And get this they had a card reader and we’re even taking names for tabs!”

We have some questions –

Who charges guests for a slice of the cake? Why spring the news on them on the actual day? How big were these slices? Who checks the CCTV to monitor how many slices people took? Who even has CCTV trained on the cake?

Eat your heart out, Ebenezer Scrooge, but don’t eat the wedding cake because it’s £3.66 a slice.

Reddit users had some very funny reactions, and these were our favourites.

A Redditor named u/FormoftheBeautiful had this hilarious response, and we thought you should see the thing in all its glory.

“You don’t film and then review the CCTV footage of the guests at your wedding? I imagine you also skip the purse checks on the way out? I suppose you’d also do without the private security firm searching vehicles with cake and money sniffing dogs as they come and go? If none of that sounds like a normal wedding to you, then it stands to reason that you also skip the extraordinary renditions of random and select guests to be taken away to a remote location where the laws aren’t so clear, and real answers of cake consumption and remuneration can be had? Friend, I don’t know what you do at your weddings, but at least tell me that you have children gifted in telepathy, scanning the minds of all the guests, accompanied by trained investigators, body language interpreters behind large one-way mirrors throughout the security complex within which you’ve planned your wedding? At least tell us that you interrogate or otherwise surveil your guests for 6-48 months after the event. At least tell us that! Sometimes the wife and I open up our album of high-resolution satellite imagery, cross-referenced with photos from the company of private investigators to see the people who went outside to smoke, who they talked to, reading the notes, seeing the transcripts of their conversations, interviews with their friends and family. Not a dollar was missing on our special day.”

READ MORE

The fury of this entitled bride wanting something for free is quite the read

Source r/weddingshaming Image r/weddingshaming, Vidal Balielo Jr on Pexels