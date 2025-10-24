Donald Trump said he’s ‘just gonna kill people’ to stop drugs coming into the US – 15 entirely reasonable comebacks that were absolutely killer

Politics donald trump drug war

The White House seems to be going through a real “saying the quiet part out loud” phase. Steve Bannon is out there openly campaigning for Trump’s third term, Karoline Leavitt admitted that Trump only cares about his solid gold ballroom, and now this.

Donald Trump wants to kill people. There’s a tiny bit of context, but not much. He wants to use extrajudicial killings based on suspicions of drug trade as a strategy. Here he is breaking down his approach to taking on drug cartels.

Trump: “I don’t think we’re necessarily going to ask for a declaration of war, I think we’re just gonna kill people that are bringing drugs into our country. We’re going to kill them. They’re going to be, like dead.” pic.twitter.com/55NQXpZ0jf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2025

International Humanitarian Law is in place to prevent this type of behavior. It keeps innocent civilians safer and prevents senseless violence, which often just incites more senseless violence. Now the President of the United States is openly thumbing his nose at those ideas.

While Trump may have zero regrets making threats like this, a lot of others sure did.

1.

“We’re going to kill them. They’re going to be, like, dead.”

The intellectual depth of a middle-school bully, the moral depth of a war criminal. — Peter A Patriot (@PeterAPatriot) October 23, 2025

2.

Casually admitting to the extrajudicial murdering of foreign civilians. No big deal. Just a defined crime against humanity outlined by the International Criminal Court. Cool… — Fuck You I Quit (@fuckyouiquit) October 23, 2025

3.

Trump just described a war crime punishable by The Hague. Impeach this unhinged dictator. — Anna Baxter ✌ (@MsAnnaBaxter) October 23, 2025

4.

A blaring red warning signal for the rule of law; a President declaring “we’re just gonna kill people” without a trial or even a shred of due process. https://t.co/u57PJiT4kE — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) October 23, 2025

5.

Can’t believe he didn’t win that Nobel Peace Prize — Andy baker (@Bakes_1) October 23, 2025

6.

Trump going full Duterte. He might want to look into how that story ends. https://t.co/OY7i6NZvBy — Jeremy Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) October 23, 2025

7.

8.

9.

Translation: We’re going to usurp Congress and do whatever we want. Just like we’re usurping the courts. Just like we’re usurping the rule of law. Just like we’re usurping the Constitution. Why? Because no one is stopping us. — Twisted Resistor (@LaResistor) October 23, 2025

10.

“I think we’re just gonna kill people…” Stephen MIller’s wet dream brought to life. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) October 23, 2025

11.

Isn’t this enough for impeachment? He’s saying he’s going to KILL people. He’s not disguising it. It actually sounds like he’s bragging about it. — alamarr5 (@alamarr5) October 23, 2025

12.

How he can just say stuff like this freely? Truly a new frightening era. — Michael Bird (@mikeb3rd96) October 23, 2025

13.

Just in case the word “kill” confused you. https://t.co/m7m7bW6vmQ — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) October 23, 2025

14.

This is the United States president saying he’s going to murder people. https://t.co/5clNsRdMzb — pokey pup (@Whatapityonyou) October 23, 2025

15.

READ MORE

Karoline Leavitt told the press that Trump’s main priority is his golden ballroom, and we’re shocked …shocked, we tell you

Source: Twitter @atrupar